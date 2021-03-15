Menu

National Guard vaccinates Northams at Virginia Executive mansion

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pam Northam received their COVID-19 vaccines at the Governor's Mansion on Monday. Both received their shot from members of the Virginia National Guard who are now joining the state's vaccination effort. The Northams qualified for the vaccine as Richmond residents since the local health department expanded eligibility to all essential workers in Phase 1b.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 15, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pam Northam received their COVID-19 vaccines at the Governor's Mansion on Monday.

Both received their shot from members of the Virginia National Guard who are now joining the state's vaccination effort.

The Northams qualified for the vaccine as Richmond residents since the local health department expanded eligibility to all essential workers in Phase 1b.

Among those frontline, essential worker categories are people needed for continuity of government.

Both Northams were infected with the virus last fall -- but the CDC recommends those people still get the vaccine after they've recovered.

They both got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Governor's Office said the Northams wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to help allay any concerns that that vaccine was less effective than Moderna or Pfizer.

Prior to getting the vaccine, the Governor made a few comments -- noting Virginia's progression against the virus as vaccinations go up and cases go down.

"Our positivity rate is now right around 5.4%. It was up over 20%. So we're making a lot of progress in that regard," Governor Northam said. "And the number of vaccinations in Virginia has gone up significantly. And thanks to all of you. Now, over 2.7 million Virginians have had their first shot."

Virginia expects to be able to meet President Biden’s goal of expanding eligibility to all adults by May 1, 2021.

Click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA to make sure you are pre-registered for a vaccine appointment.

