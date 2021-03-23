Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Northam holding presser to discuss ongoing response to the COVID-19

Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 11:39:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss his administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s office says he will be highlighting latest figures showing that nearly one in four Virginians has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

He will also discuss the next steps in his “Forward Virginia” plan — and which restrictions could be eased or lifted.

CBS 6 will carry the news conference live on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.