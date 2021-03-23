Northam holding presser to discuss ongoing response to the COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss his administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s office says he will be highlighting latest figures showing that nearly one in four Virginians has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

He will also discuss the next steps in his “Forward Virginia” plan — and which restrictions could be eased or lifted.

CBS 6 will carry the news conference live on-air and online.

