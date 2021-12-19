Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

items.[0].videoTitle
New York state is reporting its highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases, with just over 21,000 people testing positive for the virus. The state’s previous one-day high for positive tests came on Jan. 14, 2021, when just under 20,000 people tested positive.
Virus Outbreak Netherlands
Posted at 8:23 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 20:23:50-05

LONDON — Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Dutch government has gone the farthest, imposing a new nationwide lockdown starting Sunday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14.

In what is surely to prove a major disappointment, the lockdown terms also rein in private holiday celebrations.

Rutte says residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year’s, when four will be allowed.

Before the Dutch announcement, Ireland imposed an 8 p.m. pub curfew, and Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks.

MassVaccinationClinicRichmondRaceway.jpg
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

  • 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
  • 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
VDHFullyVaccinated0423.jpg
What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions—like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings.

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.