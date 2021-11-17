Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly 100 Maryland students get wrong COVID vaccine dose

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Kids California
Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 13:09:50-05

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Health officials in Maryland say nearly 100 elementary school students received an incorrect dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a clinic last week.

Montgomery County health officials said Monday that they were notifying the parents of 98 students at South Lake Elementary School by telephone that doses of vaccine administered at a clinic last week were diluted more than recommended.

Students can get additional doses at a clinic Wednesday.

Officials say a staffer realized their mistake and notified officials. State officials and Pfizer recommended an additional dose for students as soon as possible.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.