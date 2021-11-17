Nearly 100 Maryland students get wrong COVID vaccine dose

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Health officials in Maryland say nearly 100 elementary school students received an incorrect dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a clinic last week.

Montgomery County health officials said Monday that they were notifying the parents of 98 students at South Lake Elementary School by telephone that doses of vaccine administered at a clinic last week were diluted more than recommended.

Students can get additional doses at a clinic Wednesday.

Officials say a staffer realized their mistake and notified officials. State officials and Pfizer recommended an additional dose for students as soon as possible.

