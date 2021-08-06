Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Masks required indoors at Virginia community colleges

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, a merchant displays masks for sale in Los Angeles. Retail analysts expect mask sales will get another jolt after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Tuesday, July 27, 2021, changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where cases of the coronavirus are surging. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Mask Sales
Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 10:51:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community college students and staff in Virginia will be required to wear masks while indoors.

Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn DuBois said in a letter to college presidents Wednesday that the system will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. That guidance includes layered prevention strategies and vaccinated people wearing masks in settings with substantial levels of transmission.

All 23 of Virginia's community colleges serve localities with substantial or high transmission rates in recent days, DuBois said. Each college can decide when to implement the rule and apply the mandate in a manner that best suits the individual school.

DuBois said he will revisit the mandate when needed. The system isn't requiring students or staff to be vaccinated, unlike most of the state’s four-year colleges. Community colleges don't have residence halls and lack the public health infrastructure to maintain personal student health data, DuBois said in May.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that state employees will be required to receive a vaccination or undergo weekly tests.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.