Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors' emergency power

State lawmakers across the U.S. are taking actions to limit the emergency powers of governors — not just in the current coronavirus pandemic, but for any future emergencies.

The pushback is coming primarily from Republican lawmakers but is not entirely partisan.

GOP lawmakers are targeting both Democratic and Republican governors.

And some Democratic lawmakers also have sought to limit the powers of governors in their own party.

Lawmakers say some states have been operating under emergency laws that date back decades and didn't envision a crisis that stretched for more than a year.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

