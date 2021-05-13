Virginia girl on getting vaccinated: 'I wanted to get it done as soon as possible'

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for reporter Cameron Thompson's complete reports

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday morning was a day 13-year-old Madeleine Rose has been waiting for as she got her first of two shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I wanted to get it done as soon as possible," Madeleine explained.

The teen, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, said she felt physically fine after the jab.

"[I'm] not a huge fan of shots, so, I'm glad it's over," Madeleine said. "But I'm also glad that I got it because I think everyone needs to get it."

Thursday marked the first full day kids 12 to 15 could get the Pfizer vaccine after federal and state officials OK'd its expansion late Wednesday.

That means the entire Rose family, including Madeleine's two older siblings, will soon be completely vaccinated.

"I feel so relieved," mother Brittany Rose said. "I've been really anxious for this day and watching closely knowing that it was on the horizon."

Some schools will host vaccine clinics

Along with already existing paths to vaccination like pharmacies and doctors offices, officials have talked to schools about hosting clinics in schools to help with equitable access.

"Many students may not have transportation to go to pharmacies or other places that are offering it," Dr. James Lane, Virginia's superintendent of public instruction, said. "And so the school is an efficient means for families to be able to access the vaccine."

Officials with the Chickahominy Health District, which covers Hanover, Goochland, New Kent, and Charles City counties, said its plans to hold clinics in each of those school divisions.

However, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are taking a different approach since most kids in that age group remain in virtual school.

Accordingly, Nurse Manager Amy Popovich said that means things more pop-up or mobile clinics and expanding or changing hours of larger clinics to allow people to come after work.

"At our events, we ask the children are accompanied with an adult. But this adult does not have to be the parent or guardian, it has to be an adult who has permission from that parent or guardian to sign and give consent for that child," Popovich said.

While many spots started offering the vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds Thursday, Virginia's mass community vaccination centers, including the one at Virginia State University, will begin vaccinating that group starting Friday. Those clinics also now accept walk-ups.

