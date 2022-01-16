VDH to open some vaccination, testing sites at noon Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is closing some of its community vaccination (CVC) and testing centers (CTC) while delaying the opening for other sites because of bad weather.

The department said in a news release that the CVCs in Charlottesville and Roanoke will be closed Monday along with the CTC in Charlottesville.

The centers in Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Henrico (Richmond) and Prince William will open at noon Monday and then close at their normal time, officials with the health department said.

Additionally, officials said the CVCs and CTCs in Norfolk and Newport News will be open Monday with regular hours.

VDH closed its CTCs Sunday "with the safety of the public and staff in mind," officials said.

"All vaccination and testing centers are expected to be open on Tuesday," officials said.

People who already had appointments can visit the department’s website to reschedule.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.