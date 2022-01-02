Watch
Israel's PM warns of coming COVID-19 'storm'

AP Photo/Oded Balilty<br/>
An Israeli health worker tests an unvaccinated ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary student for COVID-19 at a coronavirus testing center in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The student, who declined to give his name, said he didn't want to get vaccinated because he previously had COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel have yet to receive their COVID shots. The group has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country despite being pummeled by the virus throughout the pandemic. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 10:57:26-05

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister is warning that the country will soon see tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases a day.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. He said that despite rolling out more than 4.2 million coronavirus booster shots to the country's population of 9.3 million since July, “the storm is coming to us these very days.”

Daily cases in Israel have risen in the past two weeks from around 700 to the more than 4,000 reported on Sunday.

“These are numbers that the world has not known, and that we also haven’t known,” Bennett said.

He said that the government’s aim is “to allow the economy to function as much as possible, while protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

Israel has recorded at least 8,244 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

