Some churches will hold in-person Easter services while others are not yet comfortable with the idea

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will mark the second Easter since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia.

Virginia is in a much different place in 2021 than in 2020.

Some Richmond-area churches have planned in-person services to mark one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar.

Pastor Jim Sommerville leads Richmond's First Baptist Church.

"It's been really difficult to figure out how we can be and do the church at a time when we can't come together," Sommerville said. "Trying to reinvent church and figure out how we could do what we do, virtually rather than in-person."

Last Easter the church replayed a 2019 Easter service.

But as the vaccination rate increases, Sommerville said the church will partially reopen for Easter 2021.

"We hope to allow as many as 150 people into a sanctuary that will seat 1200," he said.

He said the church would follow Health Department guidelines including mask-wearing, social distancing, and asking people not to sing.

Humming, he said, was encouraged.

The comfort level is different at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church.

"I couldn't have it on my conscious. If we came together, somebody ended up getting sick," Pastor and Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said. "

Nelson said he has lost two church members to the virus (unrelated to church gatherings) and stopped in-person worship last March.

"We've been just missing people, you know. Family members and, you know, gathering with people in our community," Nelson said. "When we open back up, we've all been back up, and whatever the governor's mandate is at that time, then that's what we're gonna do."

President Joe Biden and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made impassioned pleas to Americans this week not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19.

Walensky warned on Monday of a potential “fourth wave” of the virus and spoke of a “recurring feeling ... of impending doom.”

Biden said later the virus will get worse, not better “if we let our guard down now.”

He said that "people are letting up on precautions, which is a very bad thing.”

Walensky spoke of hope but added, "Right now, I’m scared.”