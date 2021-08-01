Watch
In Norfolk, visitors to city buildings must wear masks

David J. Phillip/AP
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos restaurant Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Houston. Picos, like many restaurants across the state, continue to operate at a reduced capacity and ask customers to wear masks despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ending state mandates for COVID-19 safety measures Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 01, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. -- Officials say visitors to any city building in Norfolk must now wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

Additionally, indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers are now prohibited.

The Virginia city says people must wear a mask while exercising and pool use is limited to one swimmer per lane. Norfolk says these rules are effective immediately.

The city says it is required due to rising regional COVID-19 infection numbers and the city's status as located in an area of “substantial community transmission” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

