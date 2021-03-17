Menu

Ask the Governor: Why aren't more fans allowed at high school football games in Virginia?

Posted at 8:13 PM, Mar 16, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia relaxed some of the state's COVID-19 safety restrictions on March 1, 2021.

The new guidance allowed outdoor entertainment venues to increase crowd limits from 250 people to 30% of capacity with a cap of up to 1,000 people.

The easement did not impact high school football, which is being played this spring after many fall seasons were canceled due to COVID.

The decision left many parents and fans wondering why outdoor venues with normal capacities in the thousands were not allowed to hold more socially distant fans than 250.

On Tuesday, we asked the governor to explain.

"It's about how you control the crowds," he said. "At the high school level, there are not people with these sports arenas and venues to make sure that people are wearing masks, to make sure that they're socially distanced, and so so right now it's 250."

The governor said further easements could come in April as long as Virginia's COVID-19 numbers continue to decline.

