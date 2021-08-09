'Get the shot,' mayor urges at pre-back-to-school rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community leaders are bridging the gap in Richmond to help struggling families to make sure kids are equipped to focus on learning at school

During a pre-back-to-school event Sunday evening at a gas station in South Richmond, backpacks and school supplies were given out.

There were also free haircuts for kids and a bit of free gas for parents.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who was in attendance, urged folks to get vaccinated.

“Number one, we’re ready for school. But number two, you need to go out there and go get the shot, get vaccinated,” he said. “Make sure that your kids are safe in school, and they’re not bringing that variant home, that virus home to you. Make sure you get the shot and make sure your kids get the shot if they’re 12 and above.”

Nearly 50% of people living in Richmond have received at least one shot of the vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.