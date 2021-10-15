FDA advisory panel to discuss booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. -- An FDA advisory panel will meet Friday to discuss the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus booster shot and whether or not to approve it.

This comes after the same panel voted Thursday to approve a third dose of the Moderna vaccine for high-risk adults.

Vaccine booster shots are still only recommended for some Americans who received a COVID-19 vaccine six months ago. In order to qualify, you must be a senior, a younger adult with health problems or someone working or living in a situation that puts you at increased risk from COVID-19.

Unlike the Pfizer booster shot, Moderna’s third vaccine only includes a half dose.

This week, dozens of Virginians have lined up at the Richmond Raceway’s mass vaccination clinic to get their third Pfizer dose, and Saturday, Chesterfield County will open a community vaccination center in the former Big Lots store at the Rockwood Shopping Center in Midlothian.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, more than 254,000 eligible Virginians have received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Meanwhile, 68 %of the state's population has had at least one shot, and more than 61% is fully vaccinated.

Friday, the FDA advisory panel will also discuss the potential of mixing and matching boosters from different vaccine manufacturers.

Moderna booster shots could be given out as early as next Friday.