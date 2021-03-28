Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

items.[0].image.alt
Dave Martin/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 2, 2013 file photo, a cigarette burns in an ashtray in Hayneville, Ala. Anti-smoking advocates are warning that the stress and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed efforts to get more Americans to quit in 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Cigarette Smoking
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 15:22:07-04

WASHINGTON — A year after COVID-19 upended life for millions of Americans, there are troubling signs that the coronavirus may have also slowed progress against another deadly health threat: smoking.

Fewer smokers called quit-smoking hotlines last year and some smoked more, contributing to an unusual bump in cigarette sales — all in the middle of the stress, anxiety and uncertainty from the pandemic.

“It’s hard for folks to quit using tobacco in the best of times, so what happens when life is suddenly turned upside down?” said Jen Cash, who oversees Minnesota’s anti-tobacco programs.

Researchers are already concerned about COVID-19′s impact on cancer screenings and opioid overdoses as many Americans were cut off from routine care and examinations. But services to help smokers quit -- delivered via phone and online -- would seem well-positioned to withstand the disruptions of the pandemic. The programs help with devising a plan and often provide free nicotine gums and patches.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.