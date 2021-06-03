CVS rolls outs prizes for those receiving COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. -- CVS Pharmacy has rolled out over 1,000 prizes for those who have received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the company.

You could win Super Bowl tickets, a seven-day cruise to the destination of your choice and a trip to Bermuda, among other things.

The goal of the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes is to help close the gaps in vaccine hesitancy, and to say "thank you" to the millions of people who have been fully vaccinated through the pharmacy.

CVS said it's given out more than 17 million doses to date.

Aetna, a CVS company, will hold a walk-up vaccine clinic at the Blackwell Community Center in Richmond from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. They'll be giving out Pfizer doses, so anyone age 12 or older is eligible.

Everyone who chooses to get a shot at the clinic will be entered to win one of the company's prizes.

"If you really want to feel confident, to starting to get back to normal living and not feeling like you have to stand this far from people, and you can't shake hands, and so you can have conversations with no mask, things like that. I think the key is to get vaccinated," explained Aetna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ira Bloomfield.

Bloomfield said the company is looking to target under-served communities with these walk-in clinics throughout the Richmond area.

"There's been a greater impact of COVID in, you know, black and Hispanic communities and others," Bloomfield explained. "So we're looking to push these clinics out into those communities."

The walk-in clinics will be available Thursday on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Aetna is also accepting appointments for COVID vaccines, which the company said are encouraged.

Aetna will also offer COVID vaccines at Blackwell Community Center on Friday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The walk-in clinics will be held Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Henrico on Hungary Road.

