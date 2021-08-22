Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

530+ more COVID-19 patients discharged; hospitalizations climb 165 over past week

items.[0].videoTitle
Diane Whitesel is one of the thousands of Virginians eligible to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as 28 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines.
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 09:26:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 540 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reported a total of 59,822 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 59,283 (+539) patients from last Sunday's update.

Hospitalizations have increased in Virginia over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are currently 1,310 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 1,145 (+165) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 1,193 (+193) of those patients have COVID-19 while 117 (-28) have tests pending.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA08222021.png
VHHAGrah08222021.png

The VHHA has launched an online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.