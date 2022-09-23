Watch Now
550+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 8%

More research show how COVID-19 can impact brain
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 17:18:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 605 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 657 (-52) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 638 Friday. That is down 64 from 702 last Friday. That number was 759 the previous Friday and 793 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 550 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 122,848 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 122,285 (+563) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 21,769 (+90 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: 7-day positivity rate drops to 13.1%; new cases down 13% last week

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

