80+ additional COVID-19 patients discharged; Virginia hospitalizations tick down

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hospitalizations have decreased in Virginia over the last 24 hours, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

There are currently 1,228 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 1,266 (-38) Friday, according VHHA. Officials said 1,145 (-22) of those patients have COVID-19 while 83 (-16) have tests pending.

The VHHA reports a total of 70,862 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged, an increase from 70,779 (+83) patients since Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category, which is updated daily, shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.

