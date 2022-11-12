Watch Now
500+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations flat

Infectious disease experts and pediatricians are warning about what some are calling a "tri-demic:" rising cases of COVID-19, influenza and pediatric RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).
Posted at 8:52 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 20:52:02-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 491 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 489 (+2) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 489 Friday. That is up 18 from 471 last Friday. That number was 469 the previous Friday and 475 the week before that.

Additionally, more than 500 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 126,818 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 126,304 (+514) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 22,232 (+10 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

