160+ COVID-19 patients discharged, hospitalizations tick down over last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 160 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reports a total of 56,794 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged, an increase from 56,630 (+164) patients since last Sunday's update.

Hospitalizations have decreased in Virginia over the past seven days.

There are currently 323 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 429 (-106) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 237 (-97) of those patients have COVID-19 while 86 (-9) have tests pending.

Additionally, 25% (no change from last Sunday) of the state's ventilators are being used, according to the healthcare association.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category, which is updated daily, shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA has launched an online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.