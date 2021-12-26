Watch
1,100+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations top 1,600

Posted at 9:50 AM, Dec 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 1,100 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reported a total of 77,256 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 76,155 (+1,101) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

However, hospitalizations have increased in Virginia over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are currently 1,634 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 1,418 (+216) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 1,525 (+173) of those patients have COVID-19 while 109 (+43) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sits at 1,561 as of Sunday. That is up 179 from 1,382 last Sunday.

RELATED: 35,940+ new cases reported last week; 67.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

The VHHA's online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

