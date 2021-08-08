Nearly 300 more COVID-19 patients discharged; hospitalizations climb nearly 290 over past week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 300 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reported a total of 58,464 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 58,168 (+296) patients from last Sunday's update.

Hospitalizations have increased in Virginia over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are currently 778 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 489 (+289) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 660 (+264) of those patients have COVID-19 while 118 (+25) have tests pending.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA has launched an online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.