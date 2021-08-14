Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,100 patients; 480+ additional patients discharged

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hospitalizations have increased in Virginia over the last 24 hours, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

There are currently 1,100 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 1,029 (+71) Friday, according VHHA. Officials said 984 (+61) of those patients have COVID-19 while 116 (+10) have tests pending.

The VHHA reports a total of 59,238 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged, an increase from 58,751 (+487) patients since Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category, which is updated daily, shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The dashboard will be updated daily.

The VHHA has launched an online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

