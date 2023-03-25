COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 5.9%; new cases down 18% last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. New cases last week (2,738) decreased from the number of cases reported the week before (3,361).

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 2,298,050 (+2,738 from last Tuesday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 23,782 (+7 from last Tuesday)

TESTING

7-Day Positivity Average for Virginia: 5.9% on March 20 (Down from 6.1% on March 13)

VACCINATIONS

People Fully Vaccinated: 6,338,216 (+1,215 from last week)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 73.8% (No change from last week)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Additional Doses: 5,298,214 (+6,422 from last week)

**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on March 23, 2023.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccinate Virginia websiteor call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Mach 15-21

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +2,738

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +7

Week of Mach 8-14

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,361

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +20

Week of Mach 1-7

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +4,511

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17

Week of Feb. 22-28

Positive COVID-19 Cases: + 5,234

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of Feb. 15-21

Positive COVID-19 Cases: + 5,826

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131

Week of Feb. 8-14

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,313

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131

Week of Feb. 1-7

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,271

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +203

Week of Jan. 25-31

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,105

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +68

Week of Jan.18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,611

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +126

Week of Jan.11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,554

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140

Week of Jan.4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,010

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +135

Week of Dec. 28- Jan. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,001

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of Dec. 21-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,347

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +54

**NOTE: The Virginia Department of Health shifted from daily to weekly reporting on Dec. 27, 2022. As a result, weekly data is now released on Tuesdays. So our weekly stats, which had compared Friday to Friday numbers, will now reflect Tuesday to Tuesday comparisons.

Week of Dec. 17-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,950

People Hospitalized: +205

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +57

Week of Dec. 10-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,379

People Hospitalized: +179

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +54

Week of Dec. 3-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,147

People Hospitalized: +185

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81

Week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,419

People Hospitalized: +181

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of Nov. 19-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,045

People Hospitalized: +149

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81

Week of Nov. 12-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,865

People Hospitalized: +163

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +53

Week of Nov. 5-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,962

People Hospitalized: +122

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +10

Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,324

People Hospitalized: +146

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +33

Week of Oct. 22-28

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,537

People Hospitalized: +143

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81

Week of Oct. 15-21

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,142

People Hospitalized:+200

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +76

Week of Oct. 8-14

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,047

People Hospitalized:+173

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +75

Week of Oct. 1-7

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,174

People Hospitalized:+202

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of Sept. 24-30

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,446

People Hospitalized:+150

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +97

Week of Sept. 17-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,080

People Hospitalized:+228

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +90

Week of Sept. 10-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,600

People Hospitalized:+231

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +92

Week of Sept. 3-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,195

People Hospitalized:+235

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +124

Week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,908

People Hospitalized:+252

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107

Week of Aug. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,422

People Hospitalized: +280

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107

Week of Aug. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,183

People Hospitalized: +284

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +104

Week of Aug. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,867

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of July 30-Aug. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,291

People Hospitalized: +296

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +136

Week of July 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,350

People Hospitalized: +264

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +51

Week of July 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,149

People Hospitalized: +249

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of July 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,244

People Hospitalized: +272

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +61

Week of July 2-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,349

People Hospitalized: +237

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +110

Week of June 25-July 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,654

People Hospitalized: +273

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +111

Week of June 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,379

People Hospitalized: +195

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of June 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,777

People Hospitalized: +242

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +12

Week of June 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,114

People Hospitalized: +288

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17

Week of May 28-June 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,887

People Hospitalized: +342

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of May 21-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,523

People Hospitalized: +433

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +38

Week of May 14-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,102

People Hospitalized: +449

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +21

Week of May 7-13

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,710

People Hospitalized: +444

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +37

Week of April 24-May 6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,126

People Hospitalized: +294

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +44

Week of April 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,789

People Hospitalized: +272

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +112

Week of April 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,296

People Hospitalized: +207

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +102

Week of April 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,707

People Hospitalized: +699

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +199

Week of April 2-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,669

People Hospitalized: +256

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131

Week of March 26-April 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,809

People Hospitalized: +214

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +86

Week of March 19-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,372

People Hospitalized: +290

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140

Week of March 12-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,498

People Hospitalized: +508

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +254

Week of March 5-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,421

People Hospitalized: +439

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +257

Week of Feb. 26-March 4

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,281

People Hospitalized: +251

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+419

Week of Feb. 19-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,825

People Hospitalized: +118

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+520

Week of Feb. 12-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,994

People Hospitalized: *-30

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+534

Week of Feb. 5-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +30,669

People Hospitalized: *-8

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+779

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +46,431

People Hospitalized: *-386

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+576

Week of Jan. 22-28

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +73,878

People Hospitalized: +640

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +275

eek of Jan. 15-21

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +100,296

People Hospitalized: +1,079

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +49

Week of Jan. 8-14

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +130,381

People Hospitalized: +1,771

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +152

Week of Jan. 1-7

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +102,518

People Hospitalized: +2,194

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +64

Week of Dec. 25-31

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182

People Hospitalized: +1,516

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946

People Hospitalized: +383

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321

People Hospitalized: -383*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470

People Hospitalized: +459

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860

People Hospitalized: +316

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279

People Hospitalized: -113*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623

People Hospitalized: +277

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771

People Hospitalized: +380

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016

People Hospitalized: +448

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817

People Hospitalized: +502

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779

People Hospitalized: +503

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831

People Hospitalized: +553

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463

People Hospitalized: +579

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660

People Hospitalized: +670

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515

People Hospitalized: +682

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573

People Hospitalized: +674

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253

People Hospitalized: +577

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162

People Hospitalized: +465

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280

People Hospitalized: +292

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084

People Hospitalized: +269

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801

People Hospitalized: +131

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826

People Hospitalized: +145

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601

People Hospitalized: +158

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243

People Hospitalized: +268

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180

People Hospitalized: +48

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905

People Hospitalized: +148

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003

People Hospitalized: +211

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71