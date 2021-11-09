COVID-19 cases in Henrico Schools remain on steady decline

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — COVID-19 cases in Henrico County Public Schools buildings have dipped yet again, with 44 cases reported last week. Since the school division transitioned to a once-weekly COVID-19 update in late September, cases have gone down almost every week. HCPS remains the largest school division in Virginia that updates cases on its public website weekly instead of daily. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 15:35:38-05
