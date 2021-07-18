Watch
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Fantasy, a Carnival Cruise Line ship based out of Mobile, Alabama, was give one of the company&#39;s worst sanitation grades, according to details from a surprise inspection conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
'No sail order' extended by CDC for cruise ship industry during COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 12:28:08-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations.

The one-paragraph decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before a Tampa judge’s previous ruling on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions was to take effect.

The judges’ issuance of a temporary stay keeps the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals the Tampa judge's June decision.

The Florida lawsuit claims the CDC’s multiple-step process to allow cruising from Florida is overly burdensome.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
