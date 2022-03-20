County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 6,498 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 141,413 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,659,710.

As of Friday's update, 48,456 (+508 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 19,466 (+254) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (March 12-18) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 71,782 ( +196 )

Henrico 63,828 ( +165 )

Hampton Roads

Norfolk 41,819 ( +155 )

Virginia Beach 88,835 ( +139 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 174,638 ( +532 )

Loudoun 66,930 ( +435 )

Prince William 94,237 ( +223 )

Arlington 40,734 ( +211 )

Additional Localities

Lynchburg 20,371 ( +349 )

Henry 11,483 ( +191 )

Bedford 16,840 ( +174 )

Pittsylvania 13,829 ( +155 )

Campbell 11,662 ( +111 )

Amherst 7,166 ( +103 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (March 12-18)

Accomack 6,928 ( +2 )

Albemarle 15,840 ( +71 )

Alexandria 29,907 ( +88 )

Alleghany 3,478 ( -5 )

Amelia 2,595 ( +9 )

Amherst 7,166 ( +103 )

Appomattox 3,729 ( +24 )

Arlington 40,734 ( +211 )

Augusta 18,896 ( +43 )

Bath 887

Bedford 16,840 ( +174 )

Bland 1,754 ( +4 )

Botetourt 7,410 ( +49 )

Bristol 4,372 ( +3 )

Brunswick 3,179 (+ 1 )

Buchanan 4,857 ( +51 )

Buckingham 3,811 ( +21 )

Buena Vista City 1,998 ( +4 )

Campbell 11,662 ( +111 )

Caroline 6,795 ( +2 )

Carroll 6,608 ( +12 )

Charles City 1,147 ( +4 )

Charlotte 2,411 ( +13 )

Charlottesville 10,072 ( +11 )

Chesapeake 49,594 ( +59 )

Chesterfield 71,782 ( +196 )

Clarke 2,590 ( -13 )

Colonial Heights 4,803 ( +11 )

Covington 1,117 ( +21 )

Craig 1,111 ( +1 )

Culpeper 11,474 ( +42 )

Cumberland 1,255 ( +18 )

Danville 11,114 ( +69 )

Dickenson 3,325 ( +10 )

Dinwiddie 5,273 ( +15 )

Emporia 1,151 ( +3 )

Essex 2,250 ( +2 )

Fairfax 174,638 ( +532 )

Fairfax City 1,949 ( -2 )

Falls Church 1,944 ( +8 )

Fauquier 12,924 ( +84 )

Floyd 2,544 ( +7 )

Fluvanna 4,927 ( +3 )

Franklin City 2,455 ( -1 )

Franklin County 10,721 ( +46 )

Frederick 20,460 ( +54 )

Fredericksburg 5,277 ( -10 )

Galax 2,545 ( +5 )

Giles 4,036 ( +8 )

Gloucester 7,277 ( +11 )

Goochland 3,885 ( +5 )

Grayson 4,030 ( +21 )

Greene 4,002 ( +11 )

Greensville 3,312 ( +1 )

Halifax 6,998 ( +16 )

Hampton 27,471 ( +34 )

Hanover 21,581 ( +75 )

Harrisonburg 13,209 ( +17 )

Henrico 63,828 ( +165 )

Henry 11,483 ( +191 )

Highland 362

Hopewell 6,093 ( -6 )

Isle of Wight 7,247 ( +6 )

James City 14,735 ( +35 )

King and Queen 1,116 ( +2 )

King George 4,983 ( +10 )

King William 3,669 ( +6 )

Lancaster 1,784 ( +3 )

Lee 6,201 ( +9 )

Lexington 2,824 ( +7 )

Loudoun 66,930 ( +435 )

Louisa 6,520 ( +16 )

Lunenburg 2,330 ( +19 )

Lynchburg 20,371 ( +349 )

Madison 2,228 ( +14 )

Manassas City 9,032 ( +9 )

Manassas Park 3,695 ( +8 )

Martinsville 3,251 ( +56 )

Mathews 1,425 ( +2 )

Mecklenburg 6,012 ( +29 )

Middlesex 1,803 (+5 )

Montgomery 18,499 ( +69 )

Nelson 2,687

New Kent 4,573 ( +4 )

Newport News 36,032 ( +78 )

Norfolk 41,819 ( +155 )

Northampton 2,143 ( +7 )

Northumberland 2,153 ( +4 )

Norton 1,302 ( +5 )

Nottoway 4,010 ( +29 )

Orange 6,853 ( +17 )

Page 5,572 ( +28 )

Patrick 3,578 ( +30 )

Petersburg 8,275 ( -5 )

Pittsylvania 13,829 ( +155 )

Poquoson 2,329 ( +4 )

Portsmouth 20,664 ( +18 )

Powhatan 4,971 ( +43 )

Prince Edward 4,713 ( +35 )

Prince George 8,237 ( +23 )

Prince William 94,237 ( +223 )

Pulaski 7,200 ( +19 )

Radford 4,901 ( +13 )

Rappahannock 923 ( +10 )

Richmond City 44,021 ( +92 )

Richmond County 2,627 ( -1 )

Roanoke City 21,001 ( +89 )

Roanoke County 20,962 ( +55 )

Rockbridge 3,237 ( +17 )

Rockingham 14,393 ( -1 )

Russell 6,772 ( -22 )

Salem 5,604 ( +7 )

Scott 5,710 ( +8 )

Shenandoah 10,769 ( +24 )

Smyth 8,708 ( +22 )

Southampton 3,306 ( +39 )

Spotsylvania 26,478 ( +45 )

Stafford 29,939 ( +72 )

Staunton 5,600 ( +21 )

Suffolk 18,561 ( +15 )

Surry 1,083 ( +4 )

Sussex 2,413 ( +4 )

Tazewell 10,090 ( +54 )

Virginia Beach 88,835 ( +139 )

Warren 8,454 ( +27 )

Washington 13,669 ( +23 )

Waynesboro 5,303 ( +8 )

Westmoreland 3,233 ( +9 )

Williamsburg 1,742 ( +24 )

Winchester 6,285 ( +15 )

Wise 10,210 ( +27 )

Wythe 7,455 ( +29 )

York 9,728 ( +39 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, but accounts for 20.3% of cases in Virginia over the past 13 weeks.

People aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.5% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.2% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 23.8% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 870,273 cases versus the 771,467 cases reported in men.

**Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to omicron resulted in an increase in COVID-19-associated deaths.

"Beginning Feb. 2, VDH’s Cases dashboard began to reflect these deaths. The majority of the COVID-19-associated deaths (92%) that will be added occurred in January 2022," health department officials wrote. "Certified death certificates continue to be reported, so VDH will continue to receive new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and those that will occur subsequently over the next few weeks and months ahead until the Omicron surge dissipates."

*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology previously said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

