County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” White House officials say Biden is working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hasn’t diminished, and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,350 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,954,716.

As of Friday's update,53,944 (+264 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,918 (+51) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.0%; new cases flat last week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 28, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 55 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 23-29):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 85,784 ( +986 )
Henrico 77,185 ( +829 )
Richmond City 52,748 ( +592 )
Hanover 24,916 ( +243 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 101,840 ( +792 )
Chesapeake 56,445 ( +425 )
Newport News 42,135 ( +399 )
Hampton 32,543 ( +337 )
Norfolk 47,589 ( +333 )
Suffolk 21,358 ( +213 )
James City 17,996 ( +187 )
Portsmouth 23,312 ( +174 )
York 11,637 ( +102 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 221,968 ( +2,089 )
Prince William 110,334 ( +971 )
Loudoun 83,767 ( +710 )
Arlington 56,998 ( +643 )
Alexandria 39,127 ( +478 )
Stafford 35,653 ( +351 )
Spotsylvania 30,906 ( +305 )
Manassas City 10,284 ( +102 )

Additional Localities
Campbell 14,765 ( +300 )
Roanoke City 24,013 ( +212 )
Roanoke County 23,980 ( +196 )
Albemarle 21,470 ( +187 )
Washington 15,264 ( +186 )
Frederick 22,917 ( +182 )
Pittsylvania 15,781 ( +172 )
Henry 13,681 ( +160 )
Montgomery 21,403 ( +160 )
Rockingham 15,752 ( +149 )
Bedford 18,887 ( +141 )
Augusta 20,866 ( +137 )
Wise 11,552 ( +136 )
Culpeper 12,477 ( +131 )
Tazewell 11,321 ( +127 )
Shenandoah 11,766 ( +117 )
Charlottesville 11,000 ( +116 )
Smyth 9,718 ( +116 )
Danville 12,384 ( +114 )
Fauquier 14,445 ( +112 )
Waynesboro 6,587 ( +105 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 23-29)

Accomack 7,765 ( +72 )
Albemarle 21,470 ( +187 )
Alexandria 39,127 ( +478 )
Alleghany 3,726 ( +29 )
Amelia 2,956 ( +28 )
Amherst 8,125 ( +55 )
Appomattox 4,241 ( +25 )
Arlington 56,998 ( +643 )
Augusta 20,866 ( +137 )

Bath 999 ( +8 )
Bedford 18,887 ( +141 )
Bland 1,974 ( +26 )
Botetourt 8,321 ( +81 )
Bristol 4,898 ( +57 )
Brunswick 3,538 ( +27 )
Buchanan 5,181 ( +48 )
Buckingham 4,409 ( +81 )
Buena Vista City 2,184 ( +14 )

Campbell 14,765 ( +300 )
Caroline 7,773 ( +88 )
Carroll 7,488 ( +79 )
Charles City 1,302 ( +15 )
Charlotte 2,792 ( +24 )
Charlottesville 11,000 ( +116 )
Chesapeake 56,445 ( +425 )
Chesterfield 85,784 ( +986 )
Clarke 3,013 ( +29 )
Colonial Heights 5,560 ( +76 )
Covington 1,545 ( +12 )
Craig 1,185 ( +4 )
Culpeper 12,477 ( +131 )
Cumberland 1,535 ( +15 )

Danville 12,384 ( +114 )
Dickenson 3,705 ( +58 )
Dinwiddie 6,120 ( +67 )

Emporia 1,285 ( +7 )
Essex 2,441 ( +21 )

Fairfax 221,968 ( +2,089 )
Fairfax City 2,278 ( +12 )
Falls Church 2,873 ( +39 )
Fauquier 14,445 ( +112 )
Floyd 2,837 ( +24 )
Fluvanna 5,928 ( +51 )
Franklin City 2,458 ( +17 )
Franklin County 12,108 ( +89 )
Frederick 22,917 ( +182 )
Fredericksburg 6,118 ( +66 )

Galax 2,892 ( +32 )
Giles 4,432 ( +36 )
Gloucester 8,116 ( +62 )
Goochland 4,670 ( +20 )
Grayson 4,411 ( +47 )
Greene 4,463 ( +22 )
Greensville 3,570 ( +20 )

Halifax 8,211 ( +65 )
Hampton 32,543 ( +337 )
Hanover 24,916 ( +243 )
Harrisonburg 14,351 ( +85 )
Henrico 77,185 ( +829 )
Henry 13,681 ( +160 )
Highland 411 ( +1 )
Hopewell 6,743 ( +82 )

Isle of Wight 8,124 ( +55 )

James City 17,996 ( +187 )

King and Queen 1,250 ( +16 )
King George 5,845 ( +55 )
King William 4,110 ( +29 )

Lancaster 2,040 ( +16 )
Lee 6,593 ( +49 )
Lexington 2,985 ( +6 )
Loudoun 83,767 ( +710 )
Louisa 7,596 ( +92 )
Lunenburg 2,822 ( +25 )
Lynchburg 21,288 ( -31 )

Madison 2,676 ( 21 )
Manassas City 10,284 ( +102 )
Manassas Park 4,242 ( +28 )
Martinsville 3,753 ( +28 )
Mathews 1,673 ( +15 )
Mecklenburg 6,823 ( +37 )
Middlesex 2,082 ( +11 )
Montgomery 21,403 ( +160 )

Nelson 2,868 ( +23 )
New Kent 5,237 ( +48 )
Newport News 42,135 ( +399 )
Norfolk 47,589 ( +333 )
Northampton 2,489 ( +49 )
Northumberland 2,376 ( +15 )
Norton 1,466 ( +17 )
Nottoway 4,738 ( +45 )

Orange 7,697 ( +70 )

Page 5,993 ( +43 )
Patrick 4,060 ( +51 )
Petersburg 9,051 ( +96 )
Pittsylvania 15,781 ( +172 )
Poquoson 2,599 ( +10 )
Powhatan 5,722 ( +72 )
Prince Edward 5,588 ( +41 )
Prince George 9,859 ( +87 )
Prince William 110,334 ( +971 )
Pulaski 8,125 ( +68 )

Radford 5,464 ( +35 )
Rappahannock 1,133 ( +5 )
Richmond City 52,748 ( +592 )
Richmond County 2,658 ( -48 )
Roanoke City 24,013 ( +212 )
Roanoke County 23,980 ( +196 )
Rockbridge 3,728 ( +24 )
Rockingham 15,752 ( +149 )
Russell 7,447 ( +77 )

Salem 6,285 ( +57 )
Scott 6,262 ( +62 )
Shenandoah 11,766 ( +117 )
Smyth 9,718 ( +116 )
Southampton 3,890 ( +58 )
Spotsylvania 30,906 ( +305 )
Stafford 35,653 ( +351 )
Staunton 6,360 ( +51 )
Suffolk 21,358 ( +213 )
Surry 1,210 ( +7 )
Sussex 2,631 ( +11 )

Tazewell 11,321 ( +127 )

Virginia Beach 101,840 ( +792 )

Warren 9,552 ( +91 )
Washington 15,264 ( +186 )
Waynesboro 6,587 ( +105 )
Westmoreland 3,561 ( +33 )
Williamsburg 1,997 ( +12 )
Winchester 6,997 ( +53 )
Wise 11,552 ( +136 )
Wythe 8,286 ( +95 )

York 11,637 ( +102 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
