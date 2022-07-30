County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,350 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,954,716.
As of Friday's update,53,944 (+264 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,918 (+51) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 23-29):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 85,784 ( +986 )
Henrico 77,185 ( +829 )
Richmond City 52,748 ( +592 )
Hanover 24,916 ( +243 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 101,840 ( +792 )
Chesapeake 56,445 ( +425 )
Newport News 42,135 ( +399 )
Hampton 32,543 ( +337 )
Norfolk 47,589 ( +333 )
Suffolk 21,358 ( +213 )
James City 17,996 ( +187 )
Portsmouth 23,312 ( +174 )
York 11,637 ( +102 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 221,968 ( +2,089 )
Prince William 110,334 ( +971 )
Loudoun 83,767 ( +710 )
Arlington 56,998 ( +643 )
Alexandria 39,127 ( +478 )
Stafford 35,653 ( +351 )
Spotsylvania 30,906 ( +305 )
Manassas City 10,284 ( +102 )
Additional Localities
Campbell 14,765 ( +300 )
Roanoke City 24,013 ( +212 )
Roanoke County 23,980 ( +196 )
Albemarle 21,470 ( +187 )
Washington 15,264 ( +186 )
Frederick 22,917 ( +182 )
Pittsylvania 15,781 ( +172 )
Henry 13,681 ( +160 )
Montgomery 21,403 ( +160 )
Rockingham 15,752 ( +149 )
Bedford 18,887 ( +141 )
Augusta 20,866 ( +137 )
Wise 11,552 ( +136 )
Culpeper 12,477 ( +131 )
Tazewell 11,321 ( +127 )
Shenandoah 11,766 ( +117 )
Charlottesville 11,000 ( +116 )
Smyth 9,718 ( +116 )
Danville 12,384 ( +114 )
Fauquier 14,445 ( +112 )
Waynesboro 6,587 ( +105 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 23-29)
Accomack 7,765 ( +72 )
Albemarle 21,470 ( +187 )
Alexandria 39,127 ( +478 )
Alleghany 3,726 ( +29 )
Amelia 2,956 ( +28 )
Amherst 8,125 ( +55 )
Appomattox 4,241 ( +25 )
Arlington 56,998 ( +643 )
Augusta 20,866 ( +137 )
Bath 999 ( +8 )
Bedford 18,887 ( +141 )
Bland 1,974 ( +26 )
Botetourt 8,321 ( +81 )
Bristol 4,898 ( +57 )
Brunswick 3,538 ( +27 )
Buchanan 5,181 ( +48 )
Buckingham 4,409 ( +81 )
Buena Vista City 2,184 ( +14 )
Campbell 14,765 ( +300 )
Caroline 7,773 ( +88 )
Carroll 7,488 ( +79 )
Charles City 1,302 ( +15 )
Charlotte 2,792 ( +24 )
Charlottesville 11,000 ( +116 )
Chesapeake 56,445 ( +425 )
Chesterfield 85,784 ( +986 )
Clarke 3,013 ( +29 )
Colonial Heights 5,560 ( +76 )
Covington 1,545 ( +12 )
Craig 1,185 ( +4 )
Culpeper 12,477 ( +131 )
Cumberland 1,535 ( +15 )
Danville 12,384 ( +114 )
Dickenson 3,705 ( +58 )
Dinwiddie 6,120 ( +67 )
Emporia 1,285 ( +7 )
Essex 2,441 ( +21 )
Fairfax 221,968 ( +2,089 )
Fairfax City 2,278 ( +12 )
Falls Church 2,873 ( +39 )
Fauquier 14,445 ( +112 )
Floyd 2,837 ( +24 )
Fluvanna 5,928 ( +51 )
Franklin City 2,458 ( +17 )
Franklin County 12,108 ( +89 )
Frederick 22,917 ( +182 )
Fredericksburg 6,118 ( +66 )
Galax 2,892 ( +32 )
Giles 4,432 ( +36 )
Gloucester 8,116 ( +62 )
Goochland 4,670 ( +20 )
Grayson 4,411 ( +47 )
Greene 4,463 ( +22 )
Greensville 3,570 ( +20 )
Halifax 8,211 ( +65 )
Hampton 32,543 ( +337 )
Hanover 24,916 ( +243 )
Harrisonburg 14,351 ( +85 )
Henrico 77,185 ( +829 )
Henry 13,681 ( +160 )
Highland 411 ( +1 )
Hopewell 6,743 ( +82 )
Isle of Wight 8,124 ( +55 )
James City 17,996 ( +187 )
King and Queen 1,250 ( +16 )
King George 5,845 ( +55 )
King William 4,110 ( +29 )
Lancaster 2,040 ( +16 )
Lee 6,593 ( +49 )
Lexington 2,985 ( +6 )
Loudoun 83,767 ( +710 )
Louisa 7,596 ( +92 )
Lunenburg 2,822 ( +25 )
Lynchburg 21,288 ( -31 )
Madison 2,676 ( 21 )
Manassas City 10,284 ( +102 )
Manassas Park 4,242 ( +28 )
Martinsville 3,753 ( +28 )
Mathews 1,673 ( +15 )
Mecklenburg 6,823 ( +37 )
Middlesex 2,082 ( +11 )
Montgomery 21,403 ( +160 )
Nelson 2,868 ( +23 )
New Kent 5,237 ( +48 )
Newport News 42,135 ( +399 )
Norfolk 47,589 ( +333 )
Northampton 2,489 ( +49 )
Northumberland 2,376 ( +15 )
Norton 1,466 ( +17 )
Nottoway 4,738 ( +45 )
Orange 7,697 ( +70 )
Page 5,993 ( +43 )
Patrick 4,060 ( +51 )
Petersburg 9,051 ( +96 )
Pittsylvania 15,781 ( +172 )
Poquoson 2,599 ( +10 )
Portsmouth 23,312 ( +174 )
Powhatan 5,722 ( +72 )
Prince Edward 5,588 ( +41 )
Prince George 9,859 ( +87 )
Prince William 110,334 ( +971 )
Pulaski 8,125 ( +68 )
Radford 5,464 ( +35 )
Rappahannock 1,133 ( +5 )
Richmond City 52,748 ( +592 )
Richmond County 2,658 ( -48 )
Roanoke City 24,013 ( +212 )
Roanoke County 23,980 ( +196 )
Rockbridge 3,728 ( +24 )
Rockingham 15,752 ( +149 )
Russell 7,447 ( +77 )
Salem 6,285 ( +57 )
Scott 6,262 ( +62 )
Shenandoah 11,766 ( +117 )
Smyth 9,718 ( +116 )
Southampton 3,890 ( +58 )
Spotsylvania 30,906 ( +305 )
Stafford 35,653 ( +351 )
Staunton 6,360 ( +51 )
Suffolk 21,358 ( +213 )
Surry 1,210 ( +7 )
Sussex 2,631 ( +11 )
Tazewell 11,321 ( +127 )
Virginia Beach 101,840 ( +792 )
Warren 9,552 ( +91 )
Washington 15,264 ( +186 )
Waynesboro 6,587 ( +105 )
Westmoreland 3,561 ( +33 )
Williamsburg 1,997 ( +12 )
Winchester 6,997 ( +53 )
Wise 11,552 ( +136 )
Wythe 8,286 ( +95 )
York 11,637 ( +102 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.