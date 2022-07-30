County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,350 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,954,716.

As of Friday's update,53,944 (+264 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,918 (+51) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 28, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 55 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 23-29):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 85,784 ( +986 )

Henrico 77,185 ( +829 )

Richmond City 52,748 ( +592 )

Hanover 24,916 ( +243 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 101,840 ( +792 )

Chesapeake 56,445 ( +425 )

Newport News 42,135 ( +399 )

Hampton 32,543 ( +337 )

Norfolk 47,589 ( +333 )

Suffolk 21,358 ( +213 )

James City 17,996 ( +187 )

Portsmouth 23,312 ( +174 )

York 11,637 ( +102 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 221,968 ( +2,089 )

Prince William 110,334 ( +971 )

Loudoun 83,767 ( +710 )

Arlington 56,998 ( +643 )

Alexandria 39,127 ( +478 )

Stafford 35,653 ( +351 )

Spotsylvania 30,906 ( +305 )

Manassas City 10,284 ( +102 )

Additional Localities

Campbell 14,765 ( +300 )

Roanoke City 24,013 ( +212 )

Roanoke County 23,980 ( +196 )

Albemarle 21,470 ( +187 )

Washington 15,264 ( +186 )

Frederick 22,917 ( +182 )

Pittsylvania 15,781 ( +172 )

Henry 13,681 ( +160 )

Montgomery 21,403 ( +160 )

Rockingham 15,752 ( +149 )

Bedford 18,887 ( +141 )

Augusta 20,866 ( +137 )

Wise 11,552 ( +136 )

Culpeper 12,477 ( +131 )

Tazewell 11,321 ( +127 )

Shenandoah 11,766 ( +117 )

Charlottesville 11,000 ( +116 )

Smyth 9,718 ( +116 )

Danville 12,384 ( +114 )

Fauquier 14,445 ( +112 )

Waynesboro 6,587 ( +105 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 23-29)

Accomack 7,765 ( +72 )

Albemarle 21,470 ( +187 )

Alexandria 39,127 ( +478 )

Alleghany 3,726 ( +29 )

Amelia 2,956 ( +28 )

Amherst 8,125 ( +55 )

Appomattox 4,241 ( +25 )

Arlington 56,998 ( +643 )

Augusta 20,866 ( +137 )

Bath 999 ( +8 )

Bedford 18,887 ( +141 )

Bland 1,974 ( +26 )

Botetourt 8,321 ( +81 )

Bristol 4,898 ( +57 )

Brunswick 3,538 ( +27 )

Buchanan 5,181 ( +48 )

Buckingham 4,409 ( +81 )

Buena Vista City 2,184 ( +14 )

Campbell 14,765 ( +300 )

Caroline 7,773 ( +88 )

Carroll 7,488 ( +79 )

Charles City 1,302 ( +15 )

Charlotte 2,792 ( +24 )

Charlottesville 11,000 ( +116 )

Chesapeake 56,445 ( +425 )

Chesterfield 85,784 ( +986 )

Clarke 3,013 ( +29 )

Colonial Heights 5,560 ( +76 )

Covington 1,545 ( +12 )

Craig 1,185 ( +4 )

Culpeper 12,477 ( +131 )

Cumberland 1,535 ( +15 )

Danville 12,384 ( +114 )

Dickenson 3,705 ( +58 )

Dinwiddie 6,120 ( +67 )

Emporia 1,285 ( +7 )

Essex 2,441 ( +21 )

Fairfax 221,968 ( +2,089 )

Fairfax City 2,278 ( +12 )

Falls Church 2,873 ( +39 )

Fauquier 14,445 ( +112 )

Floyd 2,837 ( +24 )

Fluvanna 5,928 ( +51 )

Franklin City 2,458 ( +17 )

Franklin County 12,108 ( +89 )

Frederick 22,917 ( +182 )

Fredericksburg 6,118 ( +66 )

Galax 2,892 ( +32 )

Giles 4,432 ( +36 )

Gloucester 8,116 ( +62 )

Goochland 4,670 ( +20 )

Grayson 4,411 ( +47 )

Greene 4,463 ( +22 )

Greensville 3,570 ( +20 )

Halifax 8,211 ( +65 )

Hampton 32,543 ( +337 )

Hanover 24,916 ( +243 )

Harrisonburg 14,351 ( +85 )

Henrico 77,185 ( +829 )

Henry 13,681 ( +160 )

Highland 411 ( +1 )

Hopewell 6,743 ( +82 )

Isle of Wight 8,124 ( +55 )

James City 17,996 ( +187 )

King and Queen 1,250 ( +16 )

King George 5,845 ( +55 )

King William 4,110 ( +29 )

Lancaster 2,040 ( +16 )

Lee 6,593 ( +49 )

Lexington 2,985 ( +6 )

Loudoun 83,767 ( +710 )

Louisa 7,596 ( +92 )

Lunenburg 2,822 ( +25 )

Lynchburg 21,288 ( -31 )

Madison 2,676 ( 21 )

Manassas City 10,284 ( +102 )

Manassas Park 4,242 ( +28 )

Martinsville 3,753 ( +28 )

Mathews 1,673 ( +15 )

Mecklenburg 6,823 ( +37 )

Middlesex 2,082 ( +11 )

Montgomery 21,403 ( +160 )

Nelson 2,868 ( +23 )

New Kent 5,237 ( +48 )

Newport News 42,135 ( +399 )

Norfolk 47,589 ( +333 )

Northampton 2,489 ( +49 )

Northumberland 2,376 ( +15 )

Norton 1,466 ( +17 )

Nottoway 4,738 ( +45 )

Orange 7,697 ( +70 )

Page 5,993 ( +43 )

Patrick 4,060 ( +51 )

Petersburg 9,051 ( +96 )

Pittsylvania 15,781 ( +172 )

Poquoson 2,599 ( +10 )

Portsmouth 23,312 ( +174 )

Powhatan 5,722 ( +72 )

Prince Edward 5,588 ( +41 )

Prince George 9,859 ( +87 )

Prince William 110,334 ( +971 )

Pulaski 8,125 ( +68 )

Radford 5,464 ( +35 )

Rappahannock 1,133 ( +5 )

Richmond City 52,748 ( +592 )

Richmond County 2,658 ( -48 )

Roanoke City 24,013 ( +212 )

Roanoke County 23,980 ( +196 )

Rockbridge 3,728 ( +24 )

Rockingham 15,752 ( +149 )

Russell 7,447 ( +77 )

Salem 6,285 ( +57 )

Scott 6,262 ( +62 )

Shenandoah 11,766 ( +117 )

Smyth 9,718 ( +116 )

Southampton 3,890 ( +58 )

Spotsylvania 30,906 ( +305 )

Stafford 35,653 ( +351 )

Staunton 6,360 ( +51 )

Suffolk 21,358 ( +213 )

Surry 1,210 ( +7 )

Sussex 2,631 ( +11 )

Tazewell 11,321 ( +127 )

Virginia Beach 101,840 ( +792 )

Warren 9,552 ( +91 )

Washington 15,264 ( +186 )

Waynesboro 6,587 ( +105 )

Westmoreland 3,561 ( +33 )

Williamsburg 1,997 ( +12 )

Winchester 6,997 ( +53 )

Wise 11,552 ( +136 )

Wythe 8,286 ( +95 )

York 11,637 ( +102 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

