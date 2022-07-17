Watch Now
County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks, causing states and cities to rethink their responses to COVID-19 and the White House to step up efforts to alert the public.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jul 17, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,244 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,331 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,912,217.

As of Friday's update, 53,431 (+272 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,801 (+61) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.3%; new cases up 15% last week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 14, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 50 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 9-15):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 83,694 ( +891 )
Henrico 75,368 ( +784 )
Richmond City 51,421 ( +483 )
Hanover 24,436 ( +197 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 100,004 ( +829 )
Chesapeake 55,433 ( +405 )
Newport News 41,129 ( +390 )
Norfolk 46,805 ( +341 )
Hampton 31,771 ( +377 )
Suffolk 20,858 ( +196 )
James City 17,512 ( +166 )
Portsmouth 22,837 ( +163 )
York 11,387 ( +125 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 216,697 ( +2,543 )
Prince William 108,030 ( +1,000 )
Loudoun 82,140 ( +818 )
Arlington 55,389 ( +739 )
Alexandria 37,955 ( +438 )
Stafford 34,902 ( +387 )
Spotsylvania 30,236 ( +273 )

Additional Localities
Roanoke City 23,486 ( +216 )
Washington 14,847 ( +202 )
Roanoke County 23,508 ( +188 )
Frederick 22,489 ( +184 )
Augusta 20,538 ( +171 )
Montgomery 21,011 ( +167 )
Albemarle 21,029 ( +166 )
Lynchburg 21,044 ( +165 )
Campbell 14,316 ( +154 )
Bedford 18,546 ( +143 )
Tazewell 11,004 ( +138 )
Wise 11,218 ( +137 )
Pittsylvania 15,431 ( +108 )
Fauquier 14,223 ( +104 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 9-15)

Accomack 7,584 ( +74 )
Albemarle 21,029 ( +166 )
Alexandria 37,955 ( +438 )
Alleghany 3,650 ( +45 )
Amelia 2,889 ( +21 )
Amherst 7,967 ( +98 )
Appomattox 4,171 ( +38 )
Arlington 55,389 ( +739 )
Augusta 20,538 ( +171 )

Bath 978 ( +8 )
Bedford 18,546 ( +143 )
Bland 1,894 ( +23 )
Botetourt 8,138 ( +63 )
Bristol 4,752 ( +52 )
Brunswick 3,474 ( +17 )
Buchanan 5,091 ( +16 )
Buckingham 4,283 ( +25 )
Buena Vista City 2,156 ( +12 )

Campbell 14,316 ( +154 )
Caroline 7,602 ( +72 )
Carroll 7,298 ( +75 )
Charles City 1,274 ( +12 )
Charlotte 2,744 ( +21 )
Charlottesville 10,719 ( +86 )
Chesapeake 55,433 ( +405 )
Chesterfield 83,694 ( +891 )
Clarke 2,947 ( +13 )
Colonial Heights 5,396 ( +63 )
Covington 1,509 ( +10 )
Craig 1,171 ( -1 )
Culpeper 12,181 ( +74 )
Cumberland 1,500 ( +20 )

Danville 12,128 ( +84 )
Dickenson 3,572 ( +33 )
Dinwiddie 5,961 ( +52 )

Emporia 1,262 ( +3 )
Essex 2,404 ( +10 )

Fairfax 216,697 ( +2,543 )
Fairfax City 2,244 ( +21 )
Falls Church 2,777 ( +49 )
Fauquier 14,223 ( +104 )
Floyd 2,779 ( +34 )
Fluvanna 5,808 ( +52 )
Franklin City 2,429 ( +9 )
Franklin County 11,890 ( +97 )
Frederick 22,489 ( +184 )
Fredericksburg 5,982 ( +44 )

Galax 2,821 ( +43 )
Giles 4,350 ( +30 )
Gloucester 7,981 ( +46 )
Goochland 4,615 ( +40 )
Grayson 4,325 ( +45 )
Greene 4,401 ( +33 )
Greensville 3,521 ( +16 )

Halifax 8,017 ( +55 )
Hampton 31,771 ( +377 )
Hanover 24,436 ( +197 )
Harrisonburg 14,179 ( +64 )
Henrico 75,368 ( +784 )
Henry 13,349 ( +99 )
Highland 407
Hopewell 6,575 ( +43 )

Isle of Wight 7,973 ( +71 )

James City 17,512 ( +166 )

King and Queen 1,213 ( +4 )
King George 5,719 ( +61 )
King William 4,023 ( +38 )

Lancaster 2,004 ( +16 )
Lee 6,476 ( +58 )
Lexington 2,972 ( +16 )
Loudoun 82,140 ( +818 )
Louisa 7,411 ( +67 )
Lunenburg 2,732 ( +19 )
Lynchburg 21,044 ( +165 )

Madison 2,628 ( +16 )
Manassas City 10,069 ( +79 )
Manassas Park 4,171 ( +57 )
Martinsville 3,684 ( +28 )
Mathews 1,643 ( +10 )
Mecklenburg 6,724 ( +31 )
Middlesex 2,037 ( +15 )
Montgomery 21,011 ( +167 )

Nelson 2,815 ( +31 )
New Kent 5,121 ( +36 )
Newport News 41,129 ( +390 )
Norfolk 46,805 ( +341 )
Northampton 2,385 ( +25 )
Northumberland 2,341 ( +7 )
Norton 1,421 ( +19 )
Nottoway 4,615 (+ 32 )

Orange 7,537 ( +79 )

Page 5,902 ( +20 )
Patrick 3,952 ( +24 )
Petersburg 8,813 ( +93 )
Pittsylvania 15,431 ( +108 )
Poquoson 2,573 ( +13 )
Portsmouth 22,837 ( +163 )
Powhatan 5,603 ( +38 )
Prince Edward 5,454 ( +38 )
Prince George 9,656 ( +82 )
Prince William 108,030 ( +1,000 )
Pulaski 7,941 ( +84 )

Radford 5,377 ( +37 )
Rappahannock 1,120 ( +9 )
Richmond City 51,421 ( +483 )
Richmond County 2,694 ( +6 )
Roanoke City 23,486 ( +216 )
Roanoke County 23,508 ( +188 )
Rockbridge 3,633 ( +41 )
Rockingham 15,447 ( +99 )
Russell 7,294 ( +52 )

Salem 6,184 ( +46 )
Scott 6,107 ( +38 )
Shenandoah 11,539 ( +63 )
Smyth 9,476 ( +91 )
Southampton 3,715 ( +20 )
Spotsylvania 30,236 ( +273 )
Stafford 34,902 ( +387 )
Staunton 6,214 ( +63 )
Suffolk 20,858 ( +196 )
Surry 1,186 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,582 ( +9 )

Tazewell 11,004 ( +138 )

Virginia Beach 100,004 ( +829 )

Warren 9,369 ( +64 )
Washington 14,847 ( +202 )
Waynesboro 6,430 ( +47 )
Westmoreland 3,490 ( +25 )
Williamsburg 1,964 ( +17 )
Winchester 6,859 ( +52 )
Wise 11,218 ( +137 )
Wythe 8,090 ( +74 )

York 11,387 ( +125 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
