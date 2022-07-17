County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,244 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,331 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,912,217.

As of Friday's update, 53,431 (+272 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,801 (+61) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 14, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 50 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 9-15):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 83,694 ( +891 )

Henrico 75,368 ( +784 )

Richmond City 51,421 ( +483 )

Hanover 24,436 ( +197 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 100,004 ( +829 )

Chesapeake 55,433 ( +405 )

Newport News 41,129 ( +390 )

Norfolk 46,805 ( +341 )

Hampton 31,771 ( +377 )

Suffolk 20,858 ( +196 )

James City 17,512 ( +166 )

Portsmouth 22,837 ( +163 )

York 11,387 ( +125 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 216,697 ( +2,543 )

Prince William 108,030 ( +1,000 )

Loudoun 82,140 ( +818 )

Arlington 55,389 ( +739 )

Alexandria 37,955 ( +438 )

Stafford 34,902 ( +387 )

Spotsylvania 30,236 ( +273 )

Additional Localities

Roanoke City 23,486 ( +216 )

Washington 14,847 ( +202 )

Roanoke County 23,508 ( +188 )

Frederick 22,489 ( +184 )

Augusta 20,538 ( +171 )

Montgomery 21,011 ( +167 )

Albemarle 21,029 ( +166 )

Lynchburg 21,044 ( +165 )

Campbell 14,316 ( +154 )

Bedford 18,546 ( +143 )

Tazewell 11,004 ( +138 )

Wise 11,218 ( +137 )

Pittsylvania 15,431 ( +108 )

Fauquier 14,223 ( +104 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 9-15)

Accomack 7,584 ( +74 )

Albemarle 21,029 ( +166 )

Alexandria 37,955 ( +438 )

Alleghany 3,650 ( +45 )

Amelia 2,889 ( +21 )

Amherst 7,967 ( +98 )

Appomattox 4,171 ( +38 )

Arlington 55,389 ( +739 )

Augusta 20,538 ( +171 )

Bath 978 ( +8 )

Bedford 18,546 ( +143 )

Bland 1,894 ( +23 )

Botetourt 8,138 ( +63 )

Bristol 4,752 ( +52 )

Brunswick 3,474 ( +17 )

Buchanan 5,091 ( +16 )

Buckingham 4,283 ( +25 )

Buena Vista City 2,156 ( +12 )

Campbell 14,316 ( +154 )

Caroline 7,602 ( +72 )

Carroll 7,298 ( +75 )

Charles City 1,274 ( +12 )

Charlotte 2,744 ( +21 )

Charlottesville 10,719 ( +86 )

Chesapeake 55,433 ( +405 )

Chesterfield 83,694 ( +891 )

Clarke 2,947 ( +13 )

Colonial Heights 5,396 ( +63 )

Covington 1,509 ( +10 )

Craig 1,171 ( -1 )

Culpeper 12,181 ( +74 )

Cumberland 1,500 ( +20 )

Danville 12,128 ( +84 )

Dickenson 3,572 ( +33 )

Dinwiddie 5,961 ( +52 )

Emporia 1,262 ( +3 )

Essex 2,404 ( +10 )

Fairfax 216,697 ( +2,543 )

Fairfax City 2,244 ( +21 )

Falls Church 2,777 ( +49 )

Fauquier 14,223 ( +104 )

Floyd 2,779 ( +34 )

Fluvanna 5,808 ( +52 )

Franklin City 2,429 ( +9 )

Franklin County 11,890 ( +97 )

Frederick 22,489 ( +184 )

Fredericksburg 5,982 ( +44 )

Galax 2,821 ( +43 )

Giles 4,350 ( +30 )

Gloucester 7,981 ( +46 )

Goochland 4,615 ( +40 )

Grayson 4,325 ( +45 )

Greene 4,401 ( +33 )

Greensville 3,521 ( +16 )

Halifax 8,017 ( +55 )

Hampton 31,771 ( +377 )

Hanover 24,436 ( +197 )

Harrisonburg 14,179 ( +64 )

Henrico 75,368 ( +784 )

Henry 13,349 ( +99 )

Highland 407

Hopewell 6,575 ( +43 )

Isle of Wight 7,973 ( +71 )

James City 17,512 ( +166 )

King and Queen 1,213 ( +4 )

King George 5,719 ( +61 )

King William 4,023 ( +38 )

Lancaster 2,004 ( +16 )

Lee 6,476 ( +58 )

Lexington 2,972 ( +16 )

Loudoun 82,140 ( +818 )

Louisa 7,411 ( +67 )

Lunenburg 2,732 ( +19 )

Lynchburg 21,044 ( +165 )

Madison 2,628 ( +16 )

Manassas City 10,069 ( +79 )

Manassas Park 4,171 ( +57 )

Martinsville 3,684 ( +28 )

Mathews 1,643 ( +10 )

Mecklenburg 6,724 ( +31 )

Middlesex 2,037 ( +15 )

Montgomery 21,011 ( +167 )

Nelson 2,815 ( +31 )

New Kent 5,121 ( +36 )

Newport News 41,129 ( +390 )

Norfolk 46,805 ( +341 )

Northampton 2,385 ( +25 )

Northumberland 2,341 ( +7 )

Norton 1,421 ( +19 )

Nottoway 4,615 (+ 32 )

Orange 7,537 ( +79 )

Page 5,902 ( +20 )

Patrick 3,952 ( +24 )

Petersburg 8,813 ( +93 )

Pittsylvania 15,431 ( +108 )

Poquoson 2,573 ( +13 )

Portsmouth 22,837 ( +163 )

Powhatan 5,603 ( +38 )

Prince Edward 5,454 ( +38 )

Prince George 9,656 ( +82 )

Prince William 108,030 ( +1,000 )

Pulaski 7,941 ( +84 )

Radford 5,377 ( +37 )

Rappahannock 1,120 ( +9 )

Richmond City 51,421 ( +483 )

Richmond County 2,694 ( +6 )

Roanoke City 23,486 ( +216 )

Roanoke County 23,508 ( +188 )

Rockbridge 3,633 ( +41 )

Rockingham 15,447 ( +99 )

Russell 7,294 ( +52 )

Salem 6,184 ( +46 )

Scott 6,107 ( +38 )

Shenandoah 11,539 ( +63 )

Smyth 9,476 ( +91 )

Southampton 3,715 ( +20 )

Spotsylvania 30,236 ( +273 )

Stafford 34,902 ( +387 )

Staunton 6,214 ( +63 )

Suffolk 20,858 ( +196 )

Surry 1,186 ( +6 )

Sussex 2,582 ( +9 )

Tazewell 11,004 ( +138 )

Virginia Beach 100,004 ( +829 )

Warren 9,369 ( +64 )

Washington 14,847 ( +202 )

Waynesboro 6,430 ( +47 )

Westmoreland 3,490 ( +25 )

Williamsburg 1,964 ( +17 )

Winchester 6,859 ( +52 )

Wise 11,218 ( +137 )

Wythe 8,090 ( +74 )

York 11,387 ( +125 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

