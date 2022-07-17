County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,244 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,331 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,912,217.
As of Friday's update, 53,431 (+272 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,801 (+61) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 9-15):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 83,694 ( +891 )
Henrico 75,368 ( +784 )
Richmond City 51,421 ( +483 )
Hanover 24,436 ( +197 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 100,004 ( +829 )
Chesapeake 55,433 ( +405 )
Newport News 41,129 ( +390 )
Norfolk 46,805 ( +341 )
Hampton 31,771 ( +377 )
Suffolk 20,858 ( +196 )
James City 17,512 ( +166 )
Portsmouth 22,837 ( +163 )
York 11,387 ( +125 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 216,697 ( +2,543 )
Prince William 108,030 ( +1,000 )
Loudoun 82,140 ( +818 )
Arlington 55,389 ( +739 )
Alexandria 37,955 ( +438 )
Stafford 34,902 ( +387 )
Spotsylvania 30,236 ( +273 )
Additional Localities
Roanoke City 23,486 ( +216 )
Washington 14,847 ( +202 )
Roanoke County 23,508 ( +188 )
Frederick 22,489 ( +184 )
Augusta 20,538 ( +171 )
Montgomery 21,011 ( +167 )
Albemarle 21,029 ( +166 )
Lynchburg 21,044 ( +165 )
Campbell 14,316 ( +154 )
Bedford 18,546 ( +143 )
Tazewell 11,004 ( +138 )
Wise 11,218 ( +137 )
Pittsylvania 15,431 ( +108 )
Fauquier 14,223 ( +104 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 9-15)
Accomack 7,584 ( +74 )
Albemarle 21,029 ( +166 )
Alexandria 37,955 ( +438 )
Alleghany 3,650 ( +45 )
Amelia 2,889 ( +21 )
Amherst 7,967 ( +98 )
Appomattox 4,171 ( +38 )
Arlington 55,389 ( +739 )
Augusta 20,538 ( +171 )
Bath 978 ( +8 )
Bedford 18,546 ( +143 )
Bland 1,894 ( +23 )
Botetourt 8,138 ( +63 )
Bristol 4,752 ( +52 )
Brunswick 3,474 ( +17 )
Buchanan 5,091 ( +16 )
Buckingham 4,283 ( +25 )
Buena Vista City 2,156 ( +12 )
Campbell 14,316 ( +154 )
Caroline 7,602 ( +72 )
Carroll 7,298 ( +75 )
Charles City 1,274 ( +12 )
Charlotte 2,744 ( +21 )
Charlottesville 10,719 ( +86 )
Chesapeake 55,433 ( +405 )
Chesterfield 83,694 ( +891 )
Clarke 2,947 ( +13 )
Colonial Heights 5,396 ( +63 )
Covington 1,509 ( +10 )
Craig 1,171 ( -1 )
Culpeper 12,181 ( +74 )
Cumberland 1,500 ( +20 )
Danville 12,128 ( +84 )
Dickenson 3,572 ( +33 )
Dinwiddie 5,961 ( +52 )
Emporia 1,262 ( +3 )
Essex 2,404 ( +10 )
Fairfax 216,697 ( +2,543 )
Fairfax City 2,244 ( +21 )
Falls Church 2,777 ( +49 )
Fauquier 14,223 ( +104 )
Floyd 2,779 ( +34 )
Fluvanna 5,808 ( +52 )
Franklin City 2,429 ( +9 )
Franklin County 11,890 ( +97 )
Frederick 22,489 ( +184 )
Fredericksburg 5,982 ( +44 )
Galax 2,821 ( +43 )
Giles 4,350 ( +30 )
Gloucester 7,981 ( +46 )
Goochland 4,615 ( +40 )
Grayson 4,325 ( +45 )
Greene 4,401 ( +33 )
Greensville 3,521 ( +16 )
Halifax 8,017 ( +55 )
Hampton 31,771 ( +377 )
Hanover 24,436 ( +197 )
Harrisonburg 14,179 ( +64 )
Henrico 75,368 ( +784 )
Henry 13,349 ( +99 )
Highland 407
Hopewell 6,575 ( +43 )
Isle of Wight 7,973 ( +71 )
James City 17,512 ( +166 )
King and Queen 1,213 ( +4 )
King George 5,719 ( +61 )
King William 4,023 ( +38 )
Lancaster 2,004 ( +16 )
Lee 6,476 ( +58 )
Lexington 2,972 ( +16 )
Loudoun 82,140 ( +818 )
Louisa 7,411 ( +67 )
Lunenburg 2,732 ( +19 )
Lynchburg 21,044 ( +165 )
Madison 2,628 ( +16 )
Manassas City 10,069 ( +79 )
Manassas Park 4,171 ( +57 )
Martinsville 3,684 ( +28 )
Mathews 1,643 ( +10 )
Mecklenburg 6,724 ( +31 )
Middlesex 2,037 ( +15 )
Montgomery 21,011 ( +167 )
Nelson 2,815 ( +31 )
New Kent 5,121 ( +36 )
Newport News 41,129 ( +390 )
Norfolk 46,805 ( +341 )
Northampton 2,385 ( +25 )
Northumberland 2,341 ( +7 )
Norton 1,421 ( +19 )
Nottoway 4,615 (+ 32 )
Orange 7,537 ( +79 )
Page 5,902 ( +20 )
Patrick 3,952 ( +24 )
Petersburg 8,813 ( +93 )
Pittsylvania 15,431 ( +108 )
Poquoson 2,573 ( +13 )
Portsmouth 22,837 ( +163 )
Powhatan 5,603 ( +38 )
Prince Edward 5,454 ( +38 )
Prince George 9,656 ( +82 )
Prince William 108,030 ( +1,000 )
Pulaski 7,941 ( +84 )
Radford 5,377 ( +37 )
Rappahannock 1,120 ( +9 )
Richmond City 51,421 ( +483 )
Richmond County 2,694 ( +6 )
Roanoke City 23,486 ( +216 )
Roanoke County 23,508 ( +188 )
Rockbridge 3,633 ( +41 )
Rockingham 15,447 ( +99 )
Russell 7,294 ( +52 )
Salem 6,184 ( +46 )
Scott 6,107 ( +38 )
Shenandoah 11,539 ( +63 )
Smyth 9,476 ( +91 )
Southampton 3,715 ( +20 )
Spotsylvania 30,236 ( +273 )
Stafford 34,902 ( +387 )
Staunton 6,214 ( +63 )
Suffolk 20,858 ( +196 )
Surry 1,186 ( +6 )
Sussex 2,582 ( +9 )
Tazewell 11,004 ( +138 )
Virginia Beach 100,004 ( +829 )
Warren 9,369 ( +64 )
Washington 14,847 ( +202 )
Waynesboro 6,430 ( +47 )
Westmoreland 3,490 ( +25 )
Williamsburg 1,964 ( +17 )
Winchester 6,859 ( +52 )
Wise 11,218 ( +137 )
Wythe 8,090 ( +74 )
York 11,387 ( +125 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.