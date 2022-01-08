County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 102,518 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 325,487 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,221,036.

As of Friday's update, 44,056 (+2,194 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 15,651 (+64) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (200 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 1-7) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 52,823 ( +4,093 )

Henrico 47,181 ( +3,911 )

Richmond City 32,901 ( +2,687 )

Hanover 15,821 ( +1,098 )

Petersburg 6,288 ( +490 )

Hopewell 4,551 ( +352 )

Caroline 5,204 ( +308 )

Colonial Heights 3,406 ( +278 )

Prince George 6,049 ( +278 )

Louisa 4,530 ( +270 )

Powhatan 3,623 ( +218 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 65,529 ( +5,962 )

Chesapeake 36,815 ( +3,008 )

Norfolk 30,934 ( +2,562 )

Newport News 26,065 ( +2,055 )

Hampton 19,601 ( +1,771 )

Portsmouth 16,100 ( +1,425 )

Suffolk 13,867 ( +1,159 )

James City 9,558 ( +740 )

York 6,955 ( +396 )

Isle of Wight 5,504 ( +361 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 130,735 ( +11,597 )

Prince William 74,775 ( +5,682 )

Loudoun 50,276 ( +4,772 )

Alexandria 21,809 ( +2,698 )

Arlington 29,131 ( +2,584 )

Stafford 22,522 ( +2,003 )

Spotsylvania 20,341 ( +1,354 )

Manassas City 6,971 ( +525 )

Fairfax City 1,567 ( +206 )

Additional Localities

Frederick 15,890 ( +1,101 )

Roanoke County 15,269 ( +978 )

Lynchburg 14,226 ( +923 )

Augusta 13,021 ( +883 )

Roanoke City 15,186 ( +835 )

Albemarle 10,586 ( +700 )

Fauquier 9,918 ( +652 )

Bedford 12,028 ( +548 )

Harrisonburg 9,705 ( +526 )

Culpeper 8,740 ( +524 )

Charlottesville 6,823 ( +504 )

Danville 7,596 ( +489 )

Pittsylvania 9,633 ( +425 )

Shenandoah 8,412 ( +423 )

Gloucester 4,964 ( +420 )

Winchester 4,869 ( +408 )

Rockingham 11,223 ( +401 )

Warren 6,813 ( +389 )

Accomack 4,927 ( +348 )

Washington 9,520 ( +342 )

Fredericksburg 4,087 ( +341 )

Campbell 8,726 ( +337 )

Henry 8,089 ( +329 )

Franklin County 7,740 ( +307 )

Orange 5,043 ( +294 )

Salem 4,669 ( +267 )

Botetourt 5,097 ( +262 )

King George 3,642 ( +240 )

Amherst 5,146 ( +237 )

Tazewell 7,146 ( +220 )

Wise 6,845 ( +218 )

Prince Edward 3,438 ( +205 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 22.6% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for nearly 31% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.7% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 19.9% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 638,240 cases versus the 574,200 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 8,596 cases in the Commonwealth.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

