County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 46,431 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 286,224 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,572,022.

As of Friday's update, 47,178 (*-386 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 16,703 (**+576) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (200 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 68,100 ( +1,534 )

Henrico 60,872 ( +1,456 )

Richmond City 42,286 ( +812 )

Hanover 20,274 ( +426 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 86,370 ( +1,579 )

Chesapeake 47,907 ( +803 )

Norfolk 40,228 ( +638 )

Newport News 34,931 ( +631 )

Hampton 26,409 ( +481 )

James City 13,967 ( +338 )

Suffolk 18,112 ( +324 )

Portsmouth 20,079 ( +284 )

York 9,290 ( +202 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 168,027 ( +2,944 )

Prince William 91,920 ( +1,270 )

Loudoun 63,102 ( +1,159 )

Arlington 38,681 ( +826 )

Stafford 28,537 ( +671 )

Alexandria 28,724 ( +658 )

Spotsylvania 25,312 ( +588 )

Additional Localities

Augusta 17,662 ( +680 )

Montgomery 17,103 ( +635 )

Lynchburg 18,233 ( +569 )

Roanoke City 19,993 ( +554 )

Washington 12,483 ( +539 )

Wise 8,948 ( +509 )

Bedford 14,961 ( +480 )

Albemarle 14,050 ( +443 )

Harrisonburg 12,594 ( +429 )

Smyth 7,631 ( +422 )

Roanoke County 19,484 ( +406 )

Frederick 19,518 ( +390 )

Tazewell 8,966 ( +361 )

Pittsylvania 12,106 ( +341 )

Franklin County 10,035 ( +323 )

Lee 5,571 ( +318 )

Charlottesville 9,256 ( +303 )

Fauquier 12,312 ( +289 )

Wythe 6,789 ( +287 )

Russell 6,124 ( +275 )

Henry 10,452 ( +274 )

Pulaski 6,458 ( +253 )

Campbell 10,358 ( +245 )

Grayson 3,462 ( +240 )

Mecklenburg 5,480 ( +240 )

Danville 10,179 ( +235 )

Fluvanna 4,551 ( +235 )

Culpeper 10,953 ( +227 )

alem 6,422 ( +223 )

Scott 5,135 ( +218 )

Shenandoah 10,295 ( +214 )

Amherst 6,385 ( +213 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

Accomack 6,806 ( +131 )

Albemarle 14,050 ( +443 )

Alexandria 28,724 ( +658 )

Alleghany 3,356 ( +100 )

Amelia 2,455 ( +67 )

Amherst 6,385 ( +213 )

Appomattox 3,407 ( +98 )

Arlington 38,681 ( +826 )

Augusta 17,662 ( +680 )

Bath 816 ( +35 )

Bedford 14,961 ( +480 )

Bland 1,627 ( +84 )

Botetourt 6,551 ( +169 )

Bristol 4,001 ( +192 )

Brunswick 2,823 ( +127 )

Buchanan 4,234 ( +171 )

Buckingham 3,568 ( +115 )

Buena Vista City 1,863 ( +41 )

Campbell 10,358 ( +245 )

Caroline 6,470 ( +107 )

Carroll 6,100 ( +171 )

Charles City 1,112 ( +14 )

Charlotte 2,205 ( +63 )

Charlottesville 9,256 ( +303 )

Chesapeake 47,907 ( +803 )

Chesterfield 68,100 ( +1,534 )

Clarke 2,481 ( +51 )

Colonial Heights 4,546 ( +124 )

Covington 941 ( +31 )

Craig 1,008 ( +43 )

Culpeper 10,953 ( +227 )

Cumberland 1,152 ( +29 )

Danville 10,179 ( +235 )

Dickenson 2,975 ( +114 )

Dinwiddie 5,009 ( +141 )

Emporia 1,045 ( +19 )

Essex 2,145 ( +46 )

Fairfax 168,027 ( +2,944 )

Fairfax City 1,928 ( +23 )

Falls Church 1,813 ( +55 )

Fauquier 12,312 ( +289 )

Floyd 2,317 ( +64 )

Fluvanna 4,551 ( +235 )

Franklin City 2,416 ( +41 )

Franklin County 10,035 ( +323 )

Frederick 19,518 ( +390 )

Fredericksburg 5,134 ( +143 )

Galax 2,346 ( +78 )

Giles 3,604 ( +163 )

Gloucester 6,955 ( +168 )

Goochland 3,621 ( +73 )

Grayson 3,462 ( +240 )

Greene 3,698 ( +104 )

Greensville 3,214 ( +76 )

Halifax 6,500 ( +198 )

Hampton 26,409 ( +481 )

Hanover 20,274 ( +426 )

Harrisonburg 12,594 ( +429 )

Henrico 60,872 ( +1,456 )

Henry 10,452 ( +274 )

Highland 340 ( +16 )

Hopewell 5,927 ( +132 )

Isle of Wight 7,056 ( +159 )

James City 13,967 ( +338 )

King and Queen 1,084 ( +23 )

King George 4,738 ( +118 )

King William 3,506 ( +80 )

Lancaster 1,692 ( +39 )

Lee 5,571 ( +318 )

Lexington 2,637 ( +102 )

Loudoun 63,102 ( +1,159 )

Louisa 6,049 ( +198 )

Lunenburg 2,111 ( +90 )

Lynchburg 18,233 ( +569 )

Madison 1,938 ( +58 )

Manassas City 8,609 ( +161 )

Manassas Park 2,552 ( +18 )

Martinsville 2,960 ( +54 )

Mathews 1,357 ( +22 )

Mecklenburg 5,480 ( +240 )

Middlesex 1,716 ( +40 )

Montgomery 17,103 ( +635 )

Nelson 2,509 ( +76 )

New Kent 4,387 ( +116 )

Newport News 34,931 ( +631 )

Norfolk 40,228 ( +638 )

Northampton 2,059 ( +50 )

Northumberland 2,044 ( +45 )

Norton 1,127 ( +58 )

Nottoway 3,728 ( +95 )

Orange 6,573 ( +193 )

Page 5,334 ( +114 )

Patrick 3,259 ( +102 )

Petersburg 8,001 ( +84 )

Pittsylvania 12,106 ( +341 )

Poquoson 2,233 ( +45 )

Portsmouth 20,079 ( +284 )

Powhatan 4,610 ( +90 )

Prince Edward 4,315 ( +117 )

Prince George 7,579 ( +159 )

Prince William 91,920 ( +1,270 )

Pulaski 6,458 ( +253 )

Radford 4,547 ( +191 )

Rappahannock 894 ( +16 )

Richmond City 42,286 ( +812 )

Richmond County 2,544 ( +139 )

Roanoke City 19,993 ( +554 )

Roanoke County 19,484 ( +406 )

Rockbridge 3,010 ( +91 )

Rockingham 13,788 ( +345 )

Russell 6,124 ( +275 )

Salem 6,422 ( +223 )

Scott 5,135 ( +218 )

Shenandoah 10,295 ( +214 )

Smyth 7,631 ( +422 )

Southampton 3,206 ( +75 )

Spotsylvania 25,312 ( +588 )

Stafford 28,537 ( +671 )

Staunton 5,264 ( +150 )

Suffolk 18,112 ( +324 )

Surry 1,040 ( +45 )

Sussex 2,363 ( +52 )

Tazewell 8,966 ( +361 )

Virginia Beach 86,370 ( +1,579 )

Warren 8,117 ( +132 )

Washington 12,483 ( +539 )

Waynesboro 5,083 ( +117 )

Westmoreland 3,121 ( +64 )

Williamsburg 1,594 ( +44 )

Winchester 6,102 ( +113 )

Wise 8,948 ( +509 )

Wythe 6,789 ( +287 )

York 9,290 ( +202 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 21.9% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.2% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.6% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 20.9% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 825,782 cases versus the 733,135 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 12,338 cases in the Commonwealth.

**Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to omicron resulted in an increase in COVID-19-associated deaths.

"Beginning Feb. 2, VDH’s Cases dashboard began to reflect these deaths. The majority of the COVID-19-associated deaths (92%) that will be added occurred in January 2022," health department officials wrote. "Certified death certificates continue to be reported, so VDH will continue to receive new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and those that will occur subsequently over the next few weeks and months ahead until the Omicron surge dissipates."

*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology previously said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

