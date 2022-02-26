County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 13,825 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 169,754 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,636,510.

As of Friday's update, 47,258 (+118 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 18,536 (**+520) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Feb. 19-25) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 70,424 ( +482 )

Henrico 63,044 ( +364 )

Richmond City 43,526 ( +213 )

Hanover 21,173 ( +151 )

Hampton Roads

Chesapeake 49,209 ( +315 )

Virginia Beach 88,295 ( +285 )

Hampton 27,290 ( +212 )

Norfolk 41,122 ( +165 )

Newport News 35,803 ( +139 )

James City 14,615 ( +107 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 172,256 ( +750 )

Manassas Park 3,667 ( +564 )

Loudoun 65,174 ( +297 )

Arlington 40,047 ( +227 )

Manassas City 8,998 ( +175 )

Stafford 29,621 ( +168 )

Alexandria 29,539 ( +161 )

Spotsylvania 26,181 ( +146 )

Additional Localities

Lynchburg 19,577 ( +315 )

Albemarle 15,471 ( +276 )

Bedford 16,366 ( +240 )

Campbell 11,191 ( +187 )

Pittsylvania 13,140 ( +187 )

Roanoke County 19,860 ( +159 )

Culpeper 11,574 ( +156 )

Botetourt 7,218 ( +154 )

Montgomery 18,201 ( +154 )

Wise 10,006 ( +151 )

Smyth 8,562 ( +145 )

Washington 13,530 ( +144 )

Augusta 18,663 ( +141 )

Tazewell 9,857 ( +135 )

Henry 11,202 ( +115 )

Amherst 6,887 ( +109 )

Prince George 8,050 ( +109 )

Buchanan 4,656 ( +104 )

Charlottesville 9,919 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Feb. 19-25)

Accomack 6,898 ( +9 )

Albemarle 15,471 ( +276 )

Alexandria 29,539 ( +161 )

Alleghany 3,534 ( +32 )

Amelia 2,569 ( +16 )

Amherst 6,887 ( +109 )

Appomattox 3,633 ( +37 )

Arlington 40,047 ( +227 )

Augusta 18,663 ( +141 )

Bath 870 ( +9 )

Bedford 16,366 ( +240 )

Bland 1,744 ( +18 )

Botetourt 7,218 ( +154 )

Bristol 4,328 ( +56 )

Brunswick 3,023 ( +14 )

Buchanan 4,656 ( +104 )

Buckingham 3,756 ( +14 )

Buena Vista City 1,976 ( +22 )

Campbell 11,191 ( +187 )

Caroline 6,774 ( +43 )

Carroll 6,516 ( +75 )

Charles City 1,137 ( +3 )

Charlotte 2,348 ( +33 )

Charlottesville 9,919 ( +101 )

Chesapeake 49,209 ( +315 )

Chesterfield 70,424 ( +482 )

Clarke 2,571 ( +9 )

Colonial Heights 4,750 ( +41 )

Covington 992 ( +7 )

Craig 1,102 ( +6 )

Culpeper 11,574 ( +156 )

Cumberland 1,208 ( +12 )

Danville 10,696 ( +60 )

Dickenson 3,245 ( +63 )

Dinwiddie 5,171 ( +45 )

Emporia 1,120 ( +24 )

Essex 2,227 ( +14 )

Fairfax 172,256 ( +750 )

Fairfax City 1,950 ( -2 )

Falls Church 1,916 ( +13 )

Fauquier 12,730 ( +43 )

Floyd 2,474 ( +60 )

Fluvanna 4,882 ( +32 )

Franklin City 2,455 ( +7 )

Franklin County 10,598 ( +63 )

Frederick 20,246 ( +107 )

Fredericksburg 5,320 ( +32 )

Galax 2,518 ( +29 )

Giles 3,968 ( +42 )

Gloucester 7,206 ( +32 )

Goochland 3,831 ( +29 )

Grayson 3,937 ( +90 )

Greene 3,922 ( +29 )

Greensville 3,281 ( +24 )

Halifax 6,875 ( +59 )

Hampton 27,290 ( +212 )

Hanover 21,173 ( +151 )

Harrisonburg 13,145 ( +83 )

Henrico 63,044 ( +364 )

Henry 11,202 ( +115 )

Highland 356 ( +6 )

Hopewell 6,095 ( +34 )

Isle of Wight 7,219 ( +30 )

James City 14,615 ( +107 )

King and Queen 1,111 ( +8 )

King George 4,941 ( +20 )

King William 3,647 ( +30 )

Lancaster 1,767 ( +15 )

Lee 6,127 ( +98 )

Lexington 2,801 ( +27 )

Loudoun 65,174 ( +297 )

Louisa 6,393 ( +53 )

Lunenburg 2,250 ( +20 )

Lynchburg 19,577 ( +315 )

Madison 2,015 ( -15 )

Manassas City 8,998 ( +175 )

Manassas Park 3,667 ( +564 )

Martinsville 3,170 ( +26 )

Mathews 1,408 ( +4 )

Mecklenburg 5,912 ( +89 )

Middlesex 1,784 ( +11 )

Montgomery 18,201 ( +154 )

Nelson 2,666 ( +16 )

New Kent 4,549 ( +28 )

Newport News 35,803 ( +139 )

Norfolk 41,122 ( +165 )

Northampton 2,126 ( +5 )

Northumberland 2,140 ( +13 )

Norton 1,284 ( +23 )

Nottoway 3,934 ( +28 )

Orange 6,831 ( +8 )

Page 5,502 ( +31 )

Patrick 3,510 ( +46 )

Petersburg 8,252 ( +58 )

Pittsylvania 13,140 ( +187 )

Poquoson 2,311 ( +11 )

Portsmouth 20,572 ( +92 )

Powhatan 4,795 ( +44 )

Prince Edward 4,595 ( +37 )

Prince George 8,050 ( +109 )

Prince William 93,454 ( -240 )

Pulaski 7,070 ( +93 )

Radford 4,833 ( +55 )

Rappahannock 895 ( -20 )

Richmond City 43,526 ( +213 )

Richmond County 2,608 ( +8 )

Roanoke City 20,691 ( +140 )

Roanoke County 19,860 ( +159 )

Rockbridge 3,197 ( +41 )

Rockingham 14,310 ( +81 )

Russell 6,709 ( +98 )

Salem 6,577 ( -106 )

Scott 5,650 ( +69 )

Shenandoah 10,670 ( +72 )

Smyth 8,562 ( +145 )

Southampton 3,262 ( +5 )

Spotsylvania 26,181 ( +146 )

Stafford 29,621 ( +168 )

Staunton 5,514 ( +39 )

Suffolk 18,494 ( +70 )

Surry 1,071 ( +5 )

Sussex 2,399 ( +19 )

Tazewell 9,857 ( +135 )

Virginia Beach 88,295 ( +285 )

Warren 8,368 ( +41 )

Washington 13,530 ( +144 )

Waynesboro 5,249 ( +34 )

Westmoreland 3,206 ( +17 )

Williamsburg 1,690 ( +19 )

Winchester 6,216 ( +3 )

Wise 10,006 ( +151 )

Wythe 7,340 ( +94 )

York 9,618 ( +57 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 55 to 74, which currently accounts for 18.2% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 35 to 54 now account for 28.9% of cases, data show, while people 18 to 34 contracted 30.4% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children 17 and under account for 27.9% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 859,726 cases versus the 762,773 cases reported in men.

**Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to omicron resulted in an increase in COVID-19-associated deaths.

"Beginning Feb. 2, VDH’s Cases dashboard began to reflect these deaths. The majority of the COVID-19-associated deaths (92%) that will be added occurred in January 2022," health department officials wrote. "Certified death certificates continue to be reported, so VDH will continue to receive new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and those that will occur subsequently over the next few weeks and months ahead until the Omicron surge dissipates."

*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology previously said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

