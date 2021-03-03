County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,549 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 32,300 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 580,108.

As of Wednesday's update, 24,258 (+96 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 9,326 (+383) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Wednesday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 67,003 ( +178 )

Prince William 39,570 ( +98 )

Arlington 13,255 ( +40 )

Loudoun 23,221 ( +38 )

Alexandria 10,384 ( +32 )

Spotsylvania 8,367 ( +26 )

Stafford 9,644 ( +24 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 30,838 ( +99 )

Portsmouth 7,754 ( +51 )

Norfolk 15,019 ( +49 )

Chesapeake 18,365 ( +47 )

Newport News 11,567 ( +42 )

Suffolk 6,963 ( +24 )

Central Virginia

Henrico 21,585 ( +78 )

Chesterfield 23,727 ( +73 )

Hanover 6,719 ( +31 )

Additional Localities:

Montgomery 7,806 ( +55 )

Albemarle 4,898 ( +31 )

Charlottesville 3,662 ( +26 )

Roanoke County 7,368 ( +22 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,607 ( +3 )

Albemarle 4,898 ( +31 )

Alexandria 10,384 ( +32 )

Alleghany 1,248 ( -7 )

Amelia 770 ( -1 )

Amherst 2,683 ( +2 )

Appomattox 1,417 ( +2 )

Arlington 13,255 ( +40 )

Augusta 5,220 ( +14 )

Bath 245

Bedford 5,815 ( +11 )

Bland 623 ( +1 )

Botetourt 2,238 ( +9 )

Bristol 1,224 ( +2 )

Brunswick 1,206 ( +2 )

Buchanan 1,296 ( +1 )

Buckingham 2,045 ( +4 )

Buena Vista City 843 ( +1 )

Campbell 4,028 ( +7 )

Caroline 1,850 ( +3 )

Carroll 2,121 ( +2 )

Charles City 402 ( +1 )

Charlotte 751 ( +2 )

Charlottesville 3,662 ( +26 )

Chesapeake 18,365 ( +47 )

Chesterfield 23,727 ( +73 )

Clarke 765 ( +2 )

Colonial Heights 1,374 ( +2 )

Covington 550 ( +4 )

Craig 241

Culpeper 4,103 ( +10 )

Cumberland 391 ( +5 )

Danville 4,330 ( +9 )

Dickenson 875

Dinwiddie 1,805 ( +4 )

Emporia 619 ( +2 )

Essex 640 ( +1 )

Fairfax 67,003 ( +178 )

Fairfax City 492

Falls Church 352 ( -1 )

Fauquier 3,979 ( +11 )

Floyd 738

Fluvanna 1,300 ( +1 )

Franklin City 995 ( +3 )

Franklin County 3,723 ( +2 )

Frederick 6,789 ( +18 )

Fredericksburg 1,785

Galax 996 ( -1 )

Giles 1,090 ( +7 )

Gloucester 1,885 ( +7 )

Goochland 1,220 ( +1 )

Grayson 1,137 ( +1 )

Greene 1,009 ( +3 )

Greensville 1,463 ( +4 )

Halifax 2,451 ( +10 )

Hampton 8,726 ( +18 )

Hanover 6,719 ( +31 )

Harrisonburg 5,748 ( +15 )

Henrico 21,585 ( +78 )

Henry 4,216 ( +4 )

Highland 92 ( +1 )

Hopewell 2,118 ( +4 )

Isle of Wight 2,672 ( +7 )

James City 3,876 ( +8 )

King and Queen 315 ( +3 )

King George 1,430 ( +1 )

King William 922 ( +7 )

Lancaster 667 ( +3 )

Lee 2,298 ( +6 )

Lexington 1,119 ( -1 )

Loudoun 23,221 ( +38 )

Louisa 1,692 ( +1 )

Lunenburg 653 ( +7 )

Lynchburg 6,928 ( +6 )

Madison 536 ( +3 )

Manassas City 4,012 ( +2 )

Manassas Park 1,127 ( +1 )

Martinsville 1,508 ( -1 )

Mathews 555 ( +3 )

Mecklenburg 1,997 ( +3 )

Middlesex 524 ( +6 )

Montgomery 7,806 ( +55 )

Nelson 774 ( +3 )

New Kent 1,250 ( +1 )

Newport News 11,567 ( +42 )

Norfolk 15,019 ( +49 )

Northampton 721 ( +1 )

Northumberland 668 ( -1 )

Norton 240 ( +1 )

Nottoway 1,809 ( +3 )

Orange 1,862 ( +8 )

Page 1,832 ( +3 )

Patrick 1,203 ( +3 )

Petersburg 3,192 ( +14 )

Pittsylvania 4,775 ( +4 )

Poquoson 724 ( +2 )

Portsmouth 7,754 ( +51 )

Powhatan 1,650

Prince Edward 1,962 ( +2 )

Prince George 3,005 ( +14 )

Prince William 39,570 ( +98 )

Pulaski 2,330 ( +12 )

Radford 1,895 ( +4 )

Rappahannock 300

Richmond City 14,914 ( +17 )

Richmond County 1,372 ( +2 )

Roanoke City 7,569 ( +16 )

Roanoke County 7,368 ( +22 )

Rockbridge 1,291 ( +10 )

Rockingham 6,077 ( +16 )

Russell 2,034 ( +3 )

Salem 1,860 ( -1 )

Scott 1,591 ( +5 )

Shenandoah 3,718 ( +6 )

Smyth 2,521 ( +3 )

Southampton 1,859 ( +1 )

Spotsylvania 8,367 ( +26 )

Stafford 9,644 ( +24 )

Staunton 2,449 ( +3 )

Suffolk 6,963 ( +24 )

Surry 367 ( +3 )

Sussex 1,074 ( +2 )

Tazewell 3,202 ( +5 )

Virginia Beach 30,838 ( +99 )

Warren 2,304 ( +3 )

Washington 4,287 ( +9 )

Waynesboro 2,153 ( +4 )

Westmoreland 1,117 ( +2 )

Williamsburg 535 ( +3 )

Winchester 2,471 ( v2 )

Wise 2,882 ( +4 )

Wythe 2,040 ( +5 )

York 3,054 ( +17 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.4 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 296,660 cases versus the 276,380 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,068 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.