County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,246 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 589,375.
As of Wednesday's update, 24,925 (+84 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 9,849 (+59) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Wednesday:
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 68,069 ( +124 )
Prince William 40,115 ( +60 )
Loudoun 23,641 ( +52 )
Spotsylvania 8,502 ( +30 )
Alexandria 10,490 ( +22 )
Stafford 9,736 ( +21 )
Arlington 13,501 ( +20 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 31,423 ( +123 )
Newport News 11,838 ( +50 )
Norfolk 15,250 ( +32 )
Chesapeake 18,625 ( +27 )
Portsmouth 7,896 ( +27 )
York 3,152 ( +22 )
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 24,137 ( +50 )
Henrico 21,884 ( +31 )
Richmond City 15,110 ( +26 )
Additional Localities:
Harrisonburg 5,845 ( +23 )
Danville 4,452 ( +22 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases
Accomack 2,630 ( +2 )
Albemarle 4,988 ( +9 )
Alexandria 10,490 ( +22 )
Alleghany 1,260 ( +5 )
Amelia 788 ( +1 )
Amherst 2,725 ( +4 )
Appomattox 1,439 ( +3 )
Arlington 13,501 ( +20 )
Augusta 5,258 ( +5 )
Bath 247
Bedford 5,871 ( +4 )
Bland 624
Botetourt 2,290 ( +3 )
Bristol 1,232 ( +4 )
Brunswick 1,219 ( +1 )
Buchanan 1,323 ( +7 )
Buckingham 2,049 ( +1 )
Buena Vista City 850 ( +2 )
Campbell 4,105 ( +1 )
Caroline 1,866 ( +8 )
Carroll 2,154 ( +4 )
Charles City 416 ( +2 )
Charlotte 759 ( +2 )
Charlottesville 3,689 ( +10 )
Chesapeake 18,625 ( +27 )
Chesterfield 24,137 ( +50 )
Clarke 798 ( +11 )
Colonial Heights 1,421 ( -4 )
Covington 549 ( +1 )
Craig 247 (
Culpeper 4,140 ( +9 )
Cumberland 401 ( +2 )
Danville 4,452 ( +22 )
Dickenson 879 ( +1 )
Dinwiddie 1,859 ( -1 )
Emporia 626
Essex 652 ( +2 )
Fairfax 68,069 ( +124 )
Fairfax City 501
Falls Church 362 ( +2 )
Fauquier 4,051 ( +15 )
Floyd 756 ( +1 )
Fluvanna 1,315 ( +2 )
Franklin City 1,023
Franklin County 3,756 (+ 6 )
Frederick 6,878 ( +15 )
Fredericksburg 1,808 ( +10 )
Galax 1,001 ( -1 )
Giles 1,096
Gloucester 1,933 ( +4 )
Goochland 1,248 ( +2 )
Grayson 1,146 ( +3 )
Greene 1,028
Greensville 1,475
Halifax 2,510 ( +6 )
Hampton 8,902 ( +19 )
Hanover 6,854 ( +8 )
Harrisonburg 5,845 ( +23 )
Henrico 21,884 ( +31 )
Henry 4,270 ( +18 )
Highland 98
Hopewell 2,195 ( +4 )
Isle of Wight 2,709 ( +7 )
James City 3,968 ( +18 )
King and Queen 325 ( +1 )
King George 1,442 ( +6 )
King William 967 ( +7 )
Lancaster 675 ( -1 )
Lee 2,318 ( +4 )
Lexington 1,129 ( +1 )
Loudoun 23,641 ( +52 )
Louisa 1,703 ( +1 )
Lunenburg 673 ( +2 )
Lynchburg 6,952 ( +4 )
Madison 543 ( +1 )
Manassas City 4,060 ( +6 )
Manassas Park 1,134 ( +5 )
Martinsville 1,518 ( +1 )
Mathews 559 ( +2 )
Mecklenburg 2,037 ( +4 )
Middlesex 532 ( +1 )
Montgomery 8,145 ( +12 )
Nelson 833 ( +4 )
New Kent 1,275 ( +4 )
Newport News 11,838 ( +50 )
Norfolk 15,250 ( +32 )
Northampton 727
Northumberland 681
Norton 242
Nottoway 1,828 ( +4 )
Orange 1,896 ( +5 )
Page 1,847 ( -1 )
Patrick 1,235 ( +4 )
Petersburg 3,291 ( +9 )
Pittsylvania 4,733 ( -26 )
Poquoson 738 ( +1 )
Portsmouth 7,896 ( +27 )
Powhatan 1,679 ( +5 )
Prince Edward 1,979
Prince George 3,066 ( +6 )
Prince William 40,115 ( +60 )
Pulaski 2,350 ( +7 )
Radford 1,918 ( +4 )
Rappahannock 308
Richmond City 15,110 ( +26 )
Richmond County 1,394 ( +8 )
Roanoke City 7,697 ( +15 )
Roanoke County 7,483 ( +11 )
Rockbridge 1,355 ( +16 )
Rockingham 6,141 ( +6 )
Russell 2,061 ( +9 )
Salem 1,890 ( +5 )
Scott 1,612 ( +6 )
Shenandoah 3,771 ( +10 )
Smyth 2,536 ( +8 )
Southampton 1,865
Spotsylvania 8,502 ( +30 )
Stafford 9,736 ( +21 )
Staunton 2,488 ( +5 )
Suffolk 7,053 ( +16 )
Surry 385 ( +2 )
Sussex 1,094 ( +3 )
Tazewell 3,262 ( +13 )
Virginia Beach 31,423 ( +123 )
Warren 2,351 ( +6 )
Washington 4,330 ( +12 )
Waynesboro 2,171 (+ 3 )
Westmoreland 1,128 ( +1 )
Williamsburg 547 ( +3 )
Winchester 2,492 (
Wise 2,918 ( +3 )
Wythe 2,110 ( +2 )
York 3,152 ( +22 )
Who's getting sick
The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.
However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.3 percent of cases, data show.
Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.
More women have been infected by the virus at 301,370 cases versus the 281,036 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,969 cases in the Commonwealth.
COVID-19 Precautions
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.