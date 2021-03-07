County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,163 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 25,140 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 585,700.

As of Sunday's update, 24,661 (+24 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 9,596 (+77) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Sunday, March 7

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Sunday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 67,693 ( +160 )

Prince William 39,936 ( +68 )

Loudoun 23,472 ( +54 )

Arlington 13,433 ( +42 )

Spotsylvania 8,439 ( +21 )

Alexandria 10,445 ( +16 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 31,131 ( +54 )

Hampton 8,825 ( +31 )

Norfolk 15,155 ( +30 )

Chesapeake 18,519 ( +28 )

Newport News 11,735 ( +27 )

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 23,960 ( +79 )

Henrico 21,752 ( +40 )

Richmond City 15,021 ( +31 )

Additional Localities:

Montgomery 8,075 ( +29 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,625 ( +4 )

Albemarle 4,973 ( +9 )

Alexandria 10,445 ( +16 )

Alleghany 1,252

Amelia 777 ( +1 )

Amherst 2,714 ( +2 )

Appomattox 1,430 ( +5 )

Arlington 13,433 ( +42 )

Augusta 5,246 ( +4 )

Bath 246

Bedford 5,842 ( +7 )

Bland 622

Botetourt 2,271 ( +9 )

Bristol 1,229

Brunswick 1,215 ( +2 )

Buchanan 1,311 ( +2 )

Buckingham 2,047

Buena Vista City 847 ( +1 )

Campbell 4,066 ( +13 )

Caroline 1,853

Carroll 2,142 ( +3 )

Charles City 413 ( +1 )

Charlotte 754

Charlottesville 3,672 ( +3 )

Chesapeake 18,519 ( +28 )

Chesterfield 23,960 ( +79 )

Clarke 782 ( +1 )

Colonial Heights 1,413 ( +6 )

Covington 551

Craig 246

Culpeper 4,123 ( +2 )

Cumberland 396

Danville 4,392 ( +11 )

Dickenson 879 ( +1 )

Dinwiddie 1,846 ( +7 )

Emporia 625 (+ 3 )

Essex 645

Fairfax 67,693 ( +160 )

Fairfax City 498

Falls Church 359 (+ 1 )

Fauquier 4,020 ( +13 )

Floyd 754 ( +4 )

Fluvanna 1,308 ( +1 )

Franklin City 1,023 ( +4 )

Franklin County 3,742 ( +6 )

Frederick 6,843 ( +9 )

Fredericksburg 1,792 ( +2 )

Galax 1,001 ( +1 )

Giles 1,091

Gloucester 1,914 ( +7 )

Goochland 1,234 ( +4 )

Grayson 1,135

Greene 1,022 ( +5 )

Greensville 1,466

Halifax 2,490 ( +5 )

Hampton 8,825 ( +31 )

Hanover 6,811 ( +14 )

Harrisonburg 5,802 ( +8 )

Henrico 21,752 ( +40 )

Henry 4,240 ( +3 )

Highland 97

Hopewell 2,163 ( +7 )

Isle of Wight 2,691 ( +5 )

James City 3,935 ( +19 )

King and Queen 320 ( +1 )

King George 1,427 ( +3 )

King William 950 ( +5 )

Lancaster 671

Lee 2,310 ( +1 )

Lexington 1,125

Loudoun 23,472 ( +54 )

Louisa 1,697 ( +4 )

Lunenburg 669

Lynchburg 6,946 ( +1 )

Madison 536

Manassas City 4,047 ( +1 )

Manassas Park 1,129

Martinsville 1,512

Mathews 556

Mecklenburg 2,027 ( +6 )

Middlesex 528

Montgomery 8,075 ( +29 )

Nelson 819 ( +9 )

New Kent 1,266 ( +4 )

Newport News 11,735 ( +27 )

Norfolk 15,155 ( +30 )

Northampton 727 ( +1 )

Northumberland 680 ( +6 )

Norton 242 ( +1 )

Nottoway 1,822 ( +1 )

Orange 1,874 ( +3 )

Page 1,842 ( +1 )

Patrick 1,230 ( +5 )

Petersburg 3,244 ( +8 )

Pittsylvania 4,778 ( +9 )

Poquoson 732 ( +1 )

Portsmouth 7,824 ( +10 )

Powhatan 1,668 ( +3 )

Prince Edward 1,974 ( +2 )

Prince George 3,044 ( +7 )

Prince William 39,936 ( +68 )

Pulaski 2,337 ( +6 )

Radford 1,904 ( +1 )

Rappahannock 308 ( +2 )

Richmond City 15,021 ( +31 )

Richmond County 1,382 ( +2 )

Roanoke City 7,636 ( +14 )

Roanoke County 7,453 ( +18 )

Rockbridge 1,315 ( +6 )

Rockingham 6,123 ( +6 )

Russell 2,046 ( +4 )

Salem 1,878 ( +6 )

Scott 1,606 ( +3 )

Shenandoah 3,752 ( +9 )

Smyth 2,526

Southampton 1,861 ( +1 )

Spotsylvania 8,439 ( +21 )

Stafford 9,671 ( +12 )

Staunton 2,473 ( +1 )

Suffolk 7,017 ( +11 )

Surry 377 ( +4 )

Sussex 1,085 ( +4 )

Tazewell 3,241 ( +8 )

Virginia Beach 31,131 ( +54 )

Warren 2,330 ( +4 )

Washington 4,311 ( +4 )

Waynesboro 2,165 ( +3 )

Westmoreland 1,124

Williamsburg 545 ( +1 )

Winchester 2,485 ( +4 )

Wise 2,901 ( +1 )

Wythe 2,051

York 3,114 ( +10 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.4 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 299,528 cases versus the 279,159 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,013 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.