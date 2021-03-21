County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,159 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 21,991 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 604,904.

As of Sunday's update, 25,792 (+34 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 10,117 (+13) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (15 or more) in COVID-19 cases Sunday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 69,514 ( +198 )

Prince William 40,885 ( +90 )

Loudoun 24,434 ( +89 )

Arlington 13,811 ( +41 )

Alexandria 10,699 ( +28 )

Spotsylvania 8,598 ( +17 )

Stafford 9,891 ( +15 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 32,207 ( +91 )

Hampton 9,156 ( +60 )

Norfolk 15,616 ( +58 )

Newport News 12,201 ( +56 )

Chesapeake 19,042 ( +45 )

James City 4,082 ( +21 )

York 3,305 ( +19 )

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 24,731 ( +72 )

Henrico 22,390 ( +63 )

Hanover 7,007 ( +28 )

Dinwiddie 1,923 ( +18 )

Richmond City 15,340 ( +17 )

Additional Localities:

Montgomery 8,545 ( +46 )

Harrisonburg 6,018 ( +31 )

Pittsylvania 5,203 ( +25 )

Albemarle 5,125 ( +23 )

Winchester 2,572 ( +21 )

Fauquier 4,158 ( +20 )

Frederick 7,022 ( +18 )

Halifax 2,605 ( +17 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,677 ( +14 )

Albemarle 5,125 ( +23 )

Alexandria 10,699 ( +28 )

Alleghany 1,261 ( -3 )

Amelia 802 ( +3 )

Amherst 2,754 ( +6 )

Appomattox 1,455 ( +3 )

Arlington 13,811 ( +41 )

Augusta 5,314 ( +8 )

Bath 247 ( +1 )

Bedford 5,947 ( +9 )

Bland 628 ( -3 )

Botetourt 2,359 ( +5 )

Bristol 1,244

Brunswick 1,237

Buchanan 1,337 ( +2 )

Buckingham 2,053 ( +1 )

Buena Vista City 858 ( +1 )

Campbell 4,160 ( +6 )

Caroline 1,899 ( +11 )

Carroll 2,193 ( +2 )

Charles City 426

Charlotte 784 ( +1 )

Charlottesville 3,752 ( +7 )

Chesapeake 19,042 ( +45 )

Chesterfield 24,731 ( +72 )

Clarke 855 ( +5 )

Colonial Heights 1,469 ( 6+ )

Covington 561 ( +6 )

Craig 254 ( +3 )

Culpeper 4,197 ( +8 )

Cumberland 410

Danville 4,119 ( -5 )

Dickenson 889 ( +2 )

Dinwiddie 1,923 ( +18 )

Emporia 640 ( +4 )

Essex 672 ( +5 )

Fairfax 69,514 ( +198 )

Fairfax City 508 ( +2 )

Falls Church 371 ( -1 )

Fauquier 4,158 ( +20 )

Floyd 770 ( +3 )

Fluvanna 1,451 ( +3 )

Franklin City 1,031

Franklin County 3,785 ( +4 )

Frederick 7,022 ( +18 )

Fredericksburg 1,830 ( +3 )

Galax 1,010

Giles 1,129 ( +6 )

Gloucester 1,988 ( +6 )

Goochland 1,270 ( +3 )

Grayson 1,174 ( +3 )

Greene 1,062 ( +2 )

Greensville 1,491 ( +1 )

Halifax 2,605 ( +17 )

Hampton 9,156 ( +60 )

Hanover 7,007 ( +28 )

Harrisonburg 6,018 ( +31 )

Henrico 22,390 ( +63 )

Henry 4,299 ( +13 )

Highland 98

Hopewell 2,255 ( +13 )

Isle of Wight 2,796 ( +9 )

James City 4,082 ( +21 )

King and Queen 336

King George 1,477 ( +2 )

King William 1,012 ( +5 )

Lancaster 679

Lee 2,346

Lexington 1,143 ( +4 )

Loudoun 24,434 ( +89 )

Louisa 1,739 ( +9 )

Lunenburg 701 ( +3 )

Lynchburg 7,019 ( +14 )

Madison 550

Manassas City 4,107 ( +8 )

Manassas Park 1,147 ( +1 )

Martinsville 1,527 ( -1 )

Mathews 564 ( +2 )

Mecklenburg 2,085 ( +7 )

Middlesex 542 ( +1 )

Montgomery 8,545 ( +46 )

Nelson 843

New Kent 1,317 ( +7 )

Newport News 12,201 ( +56 )

Norfolk 15,616 ( +58 )

Northampton 731 ( +2 )

Northumberland 691 ( +1 )

Norton 246 ( +1 )

Nottoway 1,836 ( +1 )

Orange 1,934 ( +5 )

Page 1,876 ( +7 )

Patrick 1,266 ( +1 )

Petersburg 3,399 ( -1 )

Pittsylvania 5,203 ( +25 )

Poquoson 767 ( +1 )

Portsmouth 8,086 ( +13 )

Powhatan 1,725 ( +4 )

Prince Edward 1,993 ( +1 )

Prince George 3,141 ( +7 )

Prince William 40,885 ( +90 )

Pulaski 2,398 ( +6 )

Radford 1,955 ( +6 )

Rappahannock 313

Richmond City 15,340 ( +17 )

Richmond County 1,426 ( +5 )

Roanoke City 7,826 ( +3 )

Roanoke County 7,594 ( +13 )

Rockbridge 1,427 ( -1 )

Rockingham 6,218 ( +13 )

Russell 2,094 ( +3 )

Salem 1,942 ( +2 )

Scott 1,653 ( +5 )

Shenandoah 3,844 ( +12 )

Smyth 2,562

Southampton 1,881 ( +1 )

Spotsylvania 8,598 ( +17 )

Stafford 9,891 ( +15 )

Staunton 2,504 ( +4 )

Suffolk 7,175 ( +3 )

Surry 398 ( +1 )

Sussex 1,116

Tazewell 3,325 ( +5 )

Virginia Beach 32,207 ( +91 )

Warren 2,435 ( +11 )

Washington 4,400 ( +8 )

Waynesboro 2,201 ( +2 )

Westmoreland 1,156 ( +3 )

Williamsburg 564 ( +5 )

Winchester 2,572 ( +21 )

Wise 2,943 ( +1 )

Wythe 2,156 ( +11 )

York 3,305 ( +19 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.4 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 309,336 cases versus the 288,620 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,948 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.