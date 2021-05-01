County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 963 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,027 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 660,553.

As of Saturday's update, 28,486 (+43 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 10,777 (+7) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (15 or more) in COVID-19 cases Saturday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 75,862 ( +79 )

Loudoun 27,358 ( +49 )

Prince William 44,613 ( +40 )

Stafford 11,092 ( +25 )

Spotsylvania 9,717 ( +24 )

Arlington 15,111 ( +22 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 35,419 ( +59 )

Norfolk 17,380 ( +32 )

Newport News 13,766 ( +26 )

Central Virginia

Henrico 25,004 ( +54 )

Chesterfield 27,248 ( +46 )

Richmond City 16,804 ( +27 )

Additional Localities:

Roanoke City 8,375 ( +28 )

Smyth 2,878 ( +20 )

Shenandoah 4,246 ( +17 )

Montgomery 9,285 ( +15 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,811 ( +1 )

Albemarle 5,705 ( +1 )

Alexandria 11,657 ( +12 )

Alleghany 1,326 ( -10 )

Amelia 879 ( +1 )

Amherst 2,904 ( +2 )

Appomattox 1,583 ( +4 )

Arlington 15,111 ( +22 )

Augusta 5,727 ( +3 )

Bath 270 ( +4 )

Bedford 6,265 ( +7 )

Bland 669 ( +1 )

Botetourt 2,501 ( +2 )

Bristol 1,464 ( +3 )

Brunswick 1,296

Buchanan 1,409 ( +1 )

Buckingham 2,118 ( +1 )

Buena Vista City 894 ( +3 )

Campbell 4,407 ( +9 )

Caroline 2,554 ( +2 )

Carroll 2,597 ( +3 )

Charles City 498 ( +1 )

Charlotte 841 ( +2 )

Charlottesville 4,012 ( +5 )

Chesapeake 20,648 ( +14 )

Chesterfield 27,248 ( +46 )

Clarke 967 ( +2 )

Colonial Heights 1,680 ( +4 )

Covington 591 ( +4 )

Craig 309

Culpeper 4,545 ( +4 )

Cumberland 473 (+ 1 )

Danville 4,348

Dickenson 921

Dinwiddie 2,095 ( +4 )

Emporia 669 ( +1 )

Essex 753

Fairfax 75,862 ( +79 )

Fairfax City 550 ( +1 )

Falls Church 423 ( +1 )

Fauquier 4,628 ( +9 )

Floyd 842 ( +3 )

Fluvanna 1,904 ( +2 )

Franklin City 1,131 ( +2 )

Franklin County 3,994 ( +8 )

Frederick 7,842 ( +11 )

Fredericksburg 2,087 ( +10 )

Galax 1,155 ( +3 )

Giles 1,257 ( +2 )

Gloucester 2,179 ( +1 )

Goochland 1,431 ( +1 )

Grayson 1,444 ( +6 )

Greene 1,240 ( +2 )

Greensville 1,568 ( -1 )

Halifax 2,776 ( +3 )

Hampton 10,261 ( +13 )

Hanover 7,993 ( +10 )

Harrisonburg 6,450 ( +3 )

Henrico 25,004 ( +54 )

Henry 4,498 ( +5 )

Highland 108

Hopewell 2,556 ( +4 )

Isle of Wight 3,111 ( +4 )

James City 4,545 ( +4 )

King and Queen 388

King George 1,655 ( +6 )

King William 1,195 ( +2 )

Lancaster 710

Lee 2,413

Lexington 1,171

Loudoun 27,358 ( +49 )

Louisa 1,949 ( +4 )

Lunenburg 761 ( +4 )

Lynchburg 7,617 ( +11 )

Madison 607 ( +1 )

Manassas City 4,304 ( +2 )

Manassas Park 1,214 (+ 3 )

Martinsville 1,583

Mathews 595

Mecklenburg 2,268 ( +5 )

Middlesex 569

Montgomery 9,285 ( +15 )

Nelson 887 ( +2 )

New Kent 1,477 ( +4 )

Newport News 13,766 ( +26 )

Norfolk 17,380 ( +32 )

Northampton 797 ( +3 )

Northumberland 740

Norton 282 ( -1 )

Nottoway 1,899

Orange 2,156 (+ 5 )

Page 2,010 ( +5 )

Patrick 1,338

Petersburg 3,806 ( +14 )

Pittsylvania 5,491 ( +7 )

Poquoson 871

Portsmouth 8,895 ( +11 )

Powhatan 1,887

Prince Edward 2,123 (+ 4 )

Prince George 3,484 ( +1 )

Prince William 44,613 ( +40 )

Pulaski 2,603 ( +7 )

Radford 2,112 ( +3 )

Rappahannock 346 ( +4 )

Richmond City 16,804 ( +27 )

Richmond County 1,492 ( +2 )

Roanoke City 8,375 ( +28 )

Roanoke County 8,133 ( +4 )

Rockbridge 1,510 ( +3 )

Rockingham 6,682 ( +6 )

Russell 2,241

Salem 2,130 ( +5 )

Scott 1,808 ( +1 )

Shenandoah 4,246 ( +17 )

Smyth 2,878 ( +20 )

Southampton 1,970

Spotsylvania 9,717 ( +24 )

Stafford 11,092 ( +25 )

Staunton 2,500 ( +6 )

Suffolk 7,830 ( +9 )

Surry 421

Sussex 1,181 ( +1 )

Tazewell 3,590 ( +9 )

Virginia Beach 35,419 ( +59 )

Warren 2,899 ( +4 )

Washington 4,835 ( +9 )

Waynesboro 2,346 ( +1 )

Westmoreland 1,265 ( +4 )

Williamsburg 757 ( +1 )

Winchester 2,822 ( +4 )

Wise 3,125 ( +10 )

Wythe 2,600 ( +8 )

York 3,696 ( +7 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for more than 24 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.2 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for 19.5 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 338,697 cases versus the 315,575 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,281 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.