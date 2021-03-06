County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,477 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 36,948 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 584,537.

As of Saturday's update, 24,637 (+123 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 9,519 (+91) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Saturday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 67,533 ( +134 )

Prince William 39,868 ( +101 )

Loudoun 23,418 ( +66 )

Arlington 13,391 ( +49 )

Alexandria 10,429 ( +25 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 31,077 ( +67 )

Norfolk 15,125 ( +46 )

Chesapeake 18,491 ( +45 )

Hampton 8,794 ( +26 )

Portsmouth 7,814 ( +25 )

York 3,104 ( +22 )

Newport News 11,708 ( +20 )

Central Virginia

Henrico 21,712 ( +73 )

Chesterfield 23,881 ( +69 )

Colonial Heights 1,407 ( +21 )

Additional Localities:

Montgomery 8,046 ( +43 )

Danville 4,381 ( +40 )

Roanoke County 7,435 ( +30 )

Nelson 810 ( +24 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,621 ( +2 )

Albemarle 4,964 ( +18 )

Alexandria 10,429 ( +25 )

Alleghany 1,252 ( +1 )

Amelia 776 ( +2 )

Amherst 2,712 ( 16 )

Appomattox 1,425 ( 1 )

Arlington 13,391 ( +49 )

Augusta 5,242 ( +10 )

Bath 246 ( +1 )

Bedford 5,835 ( +2 )

Bland 622 ( 1 )

Botetourt 2,262 ( 10 )

Bristol 1,229 ( 2 )

Brunswick 1,213 ( +1 )

Buchanan 1,309 ( +2 )

Buckingham 2,047

Buena Vista City 846

Campbell 4,053 ( +15 )

Caroline 1,853 ( +1 )

Carroll 2,139 ( +10 )

Charles City 412 ( +2 )

Charlotte 754 ( +2 )

Charlottesville 3,669 ( +6 )

Chesapeake 18,491 ( +45 )

Chesterfield 23,881 ( +69 )

Clarke 781 ( +1 )

Colonial Heights 1,407 ( +21 )

Covington 551

Craig 246 ( +3 )

Culpeper 4,121 ( +3 )

Cumberland 396 ( +2 )

Danville 4,381 ( +40 )

Dickenson 878 ( +2 )

Dinwiddie 1,839 ( +14 )

Emporia 622 ( +3 )

Essex 645 ( +1 )

Fairfax 67,533 ( +134 )

Fairfax City 498 ( +1 )

Falls Church 358 ( +4 )

Fauquier 4,007 ( +13 )

Floyd 750 ( +5 )

Fluvanna 1,307 ( +4 )

Franklin City 1,019 ( +12 )

Franklin County 3,736 ( +3 )

Frederick 6,834 ( +14 )

Fredericksburg 1,790 ( +2 )

Galax 1,000 ( +2 )

Giles 1,091 (+ 3 )

Gloucester 1,907 ( +4 )

Goochland 1,230 ( +5 )

Grayson 1,135

Greene 1,017 (+ 3 )

Greensville 1,466 ( +2 )

Halifax 2,485 ( +6 )

Hampton 8,794 ( +26 )

Hanover 6,797 ( +15 )

Harrisonburg 5,794 ( +17 )

Henrico 21,712 ( +73 )

Henry 4,237 ( +7 )

Highland 97

Hopewell 2,156 ( +11 )

Isle of Wight 2,686 ( +9 )

James City 3,916 ( +10 )

King and Queen 319 ( +1 )

King George 1,424 ( -1 )

King William 945 ( +9 )

Lancaster 671 ( +1 )

Lee 2,309 ( +3 )

Lexington 1,125 ( +2 )

Loudoun 23,418 ( +66 )

Louisa 1,693 ( +3 )

Lunenburg 669 ( +8 )

Lynchburg 6,945 ( +14 )

Madison 536

Manassas City 4,046 ( +17 )

Manassas Park 1,129

Martinsville 1,512 ( +1 )

Mathews 556

Mecklenburg 2,021 ( +14 )

Middlesex 528

Montgomery 8,046 ( +43 )

Nelson 810 ( +24 )

New Kent 1,262 ( +4 )

Newport News 11,708 ( +20 )

Norfolk 15,125 ( +46 )

Northampton 726

Northumberland 674 ( +3 )

Norton 241

Nottoway 1,821 ( +4 )

Orange 1,871 ( +2 )

Page 1,841 ( +1 )

Patrick 1,225 ( 12 )

Petersburg 3,236 ( +16 )

Pittsylvania 4,769 ( -26 )

Poquoson 731 ( +3 )

Portsmouth 7,814 ( +25 )

Powhatan 1,665 ( +4 )

Prince Edward 1,972 ( 1 )

Prince George 3,037 ( +14 )

Prince William 39,868 ( +101 )

Pulaski 2,331 ( +1 )

Radford 1,903 ( +4 )

Rappahannock 306 (+ 1 )

Richmond City 14,990 ( +19 )

Richmond County 1,380 ( +1 )

Roanoke City 7,622 ( +19 )

Roanoke County 7,435 ( +30 )

Rockbridge 1,309 (+ 2 )

Rockingham 6,117 ( +8 )

Russell 2,042 ( +3 )

Salem 1,872 ( +2 )

Scott 1,603 ( +1 )

Shenandoah 3,743 ( +6 )

Smyth 2,526 ( +3 )

Southampton 1,860

Spotsylvania 8,418 ( +16 )

Stafford 9,659 ( +10 )

Staunton 2,472 ( +6 )

Suffolk 7,006 ( +11 )

Surry 373 ( +1 )

Sussex 1,081 ( -1 )

Tazewell 3,233 ( +11 )

Virginia Beach 31,077 ( +67 )

Warren 2,326 ( +6 )

Washington 4,307 ( +6 )

Waynesboro 2,162 ( +3 )

Westmoreland 1,124 ( +2 )

Williamsburg 544 ( +4 )

Winchester 2,481 ( +2 )

Wise 2,900 ( +8 )

Wythe 2,051

York 3,104 ( +22 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.4 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 298,905 cases versus the 278,595 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,037 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.