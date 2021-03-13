County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,348 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 34,878 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 593,562.

As of Saturday's update, 25,262 (+46 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 9,985 (+24) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Saturday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 68,491 ( +145 )

Prince William 40,338 ( +74 )

Loudoun 23,848 ( +66 )

Arlington 13,559 ( +33 )

Stafford 9,802 ( +24 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 31,725 ( +95 )

Norfolk 15,384 ( +44 )

Chesapeake 18,775 ( +36 )

Newport News 11,951 ( +33 )

Hampton 8,949 ( +26 )

Portsmouth 7,972 ( +26 )

York 3,200 ( +20 )

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 24,323 ( +69 )

Henrico 22,069 ( +99 )

Additional Localities:

Pittsylvania 4,995 ( +91 )

Montgomery 8,308 ( +31 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,646 ( +8 )

Albemarle 5,039 ( +14 )

Alexandria 10,548 ( +19 )

Alleghany 1,254 ( -3 )

Amelia 788 ( +1 )

Amherst 2,729 ( +3 )

Appomattox 1,442 ( -1 )

Arlington 13,603 ( +44 )

Augusta 5,277 ( +10 )

Bath 247

Bedford 5,896 ( +7 )

Bland 629 ( +4 )

Botetourt 2,316 ( +10 )

Bristol 1,233 ( -2 )

Brunswick 1,225 ( +3 )

Buchanan 1,328 ( -2 )

Buckingham 2,049

Buena Vista City 853 ( +1 )

Campbell 4,118 ( +2 )

Caroline 1,880 ( +3 )

Carroll 2,177 ( +5 )

Charles City 419

Charlotte 768 ( +2 )

Charlottesville 3,711 ( +9 )

Chesapeake 18,775 ( +36 )

Chesterfield 24,323 ( +69 )

Clarke 815 ( +6 )

Colonial Heights 1,435 ( +7 )

Covington 554

Craig 248 ( +2 )

Culpeper 4,155 ( +4 )

Cumberland 404

Danville 4,250 ( -85 )

Dickenson 881

Dinwiddie 1,877 ( +11 )

Emporia 628 ( +1 )

Essex 655 ( +1 )

Fairfax 68,491 ( +145 )

Fairfax City 505 ( +2 )

Falls Church 366 ( +2 )

Fauquier 4,080 ( +7 )

Floyd 760 ( +1 )

Fluvanna 1,333 ( +12 )

Franklin City 1,028 ( +4 )

Franklin County 3,765 ( +2 )

Frederick 6,930 ( +19 )

Fredericksburg 1,814

Galax 1,008 ( +2 )

Giles 1,103

Gloucester 1,955 ( +6 )

Goochland 1,257 ( +1 )

Grayson 1,164 ( +5 )

Greene 1,035 ( +3 )

Greensville 1,484 ( +6 )

Halifax 2,552 ( +16 )

Hampton 8,949 ( +26 )

Hanover 6,906 ( +18 )

Harrisonburg 5,916 ( +14 )

Henrico 22,069 ( +99 )

Henry 4,263 ( +1 )

Highland 98

Hopewell 2,207 ( +2 )

Isle of Wight 2,742 ( +10 )

James City 3,995 ( +4 )

King and Queen 331 ( +3 )

King George 1,453 ( +3 )

King William 980 ( +3 )

Lancaster 675

Lee 2,327 ( +2 )

Lexington 1,134 ( +4 )

Loudoun 23,848 ( +66 )

Louisa 1,712 ( +3 )

Lunenburg 680 ( +2 )

Lynchburg 6,972 ( +12 )

Madison 546 ( +1 )

Manassas City 4,065 ( +5 )

Manassas Park 1,135 ( +1 )

Martinsville 1,522 ( +2 )

Mathews 560

Mecklenburg 2,054 ( +4 )

Middlesex 536 ( +1 )

Montgomery 8,308 ( +31 )

Nelson 837

New Kent 1,290

Newport News 11,951 ( +33 )

Norfolk 15,384 ( +44 )

Northampton 729

Northumberland 682

Norton 244 ( +2 )

Nottoway 1,831 ( +3 )

Orange 1,910 ( +8 )

Page 1,856 ( +3 )

Patrick 1,260 ( +3 )

Petersburg 3,335 ( +3 )

Pittsylvania 4,995 ( +91 )

Poquoson 745 ( +3 )

Portsmouth 7,972 ( +26 )

Powhatan 1,703 ( +6 )

Prince Edward 1,984

Prince George 3,087 ( +8 )

Prince William 40,338 ( +74 )

Pulaski 2,366 ( +6 )

Radford 1,925 ( +4 )

Rappahannock 310 ( -1 )

Richmond City 15,165 ( +19 )

Richmond County 1,413

Roanoke City 7,748 ( +12 )

Roanoke County 7,513 ( +6 )

Rockbridge 1,410 ( +18 )

Rockingham 6,160 ( +6 )

Russell 2,076 ( +6 )

Salem 1,912 ( +4 )

Scott 1,625 ( +5 )

Shenandoah 3,794 ( +8 )

Smyth 2,548 ( +5 )

Southampton 1,873 ( +3 )

Spotsylvania 8,548 ( +8 )

Stafford 9,802 ( +24 )

Staunton 2,489

Suffolk 7,099 ( +17 )

Surry 389 ( +5 )

Sussex 1,104 ( +2 )

Tazewell 3,290 ( +8 )

Virginia Beach 31,725 ( +95 )

Warren 2,373 ( +5 )

Washington 4,357 ( +5 )

Waynesboro 2,184 ( +7 )

Westmoreland 1,135 ( +1 )

Williamsburg 548 ( +1 )

Winchester 2,517 ( +2 )

Wise 2,925

Wythe 2,118 ( +1 )

York 3,200 ( +20 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.3 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 303,551 cases versus the 283,127 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,884 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.