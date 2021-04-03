County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,541 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 40,624 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 623,881.

As of Saturday's update, 26,669 (+60 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 10,287 (+8) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Saturday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 71,971 ( +166 )

Prince William 42,304 ( +117 )

Loudoun 25,517 ( +65 )

Arlington 14,364 ( +45 )

Spotsylvania 8,922 ( +28 )

Alexandria 11,020 ( +24 )

Stafford 10,264 ( +23 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 33,412 ( +90 )

Chesapeake 19,635 ( +42 )

Norfolk 16,287 ( +42 )

Hampton 9,631 ( +37 )

Newport News 12,842 ( +37 )

Suffolk 7,456 ( +24 )

Portsmouth 8,390 ( +23 )

Central Virginia

Henrico 23,423 ( +87 )

Chesterfield 25,603 ( +77 )

Richmond City 15,897 ( +49 )

Hanover 7,411 ( +27 )

Additional Localities:

Montgomery 8,853 ( +33 )

Fauquier 4,321 ( +21 )

Charlottesville 3,880 ( +20 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,717 ( +1 )

Albemarle 5,313 ( +17 )

Alexandria 11,020 ( +24 )

Alleghany 1,273

Amelia 825 ( +3 )

Amherst 2,797 ( +2 )

Appomattox 1,483 ( +4 )

Arlington 14,364 ( +45 )

Augusta 5,403 ( +4 )

Bath 251

Bedford 6,100 ( +5 )

Bland 647

Botetourt 2,424 ( +5 )

Bristol 1,293 ( +3 )

Brunswick 1,267 ( +2 )

Buchanan 1,353

Buckingham 2,072 ( +1 )

Buena Vista City 866 ( -1 )

Campbell 4,224 ( +7 )

Caroline 2,038 ( +8 )

Carroll 2,308 ( +8 )

Charles City 457

Charlotte 800 ( +1 )

Charlottesville 3,880 ( +20 )

Chesapeake 19,635 ( +42 )

Chesterfield 25,603 ( +77 )

Clarke 893

Colonial Heights 1,538 ( +3 )

Covington 575 ( +4 )

Craig 274 (+ 1 )

Culpeper 4,320 ( +14 )

Cumberland 422 ( +3 )

Danville 4,179 ( +7 )

Dickenson 909 ( +2 )

Dinwiddie 1,986 ( +4 )

Emporia 657 ( +2 )

Essex 708 ( +2 )

Fairfax 71,971 ( +166 )

Fairfax City 525 ( +1 )

Falls Church 395 ( +3 )

Fauquier 4,321 ( +21 )

Floyd 803 ( +1 )

Fluvanna 1,588 ( +5 )

Franklin City 1,071 ( +5 )

Franklin County 3,863 ( +4 )

Frederick 7,292 ( +12 )

Fredericksburg 1,898 ( +8 )

Galax 1,054 ( -1 )

Giles 1,169 ( +6 )

Gloucester 2,073 ( +7 )

Goochland 1,325 ( +4 )

Grayson 1,232 ( +3 )

Greene 1,142 ( +1 )

Greensville 1,534 ( -2 )

Halifax 2,692 ( +8 )

Hampton 9,631 ( +37 )

Hanover 7,411 ( +27 )

Harrisonburg 6,220 ( +14 )

Henrico 23,423 ( +87 )

Henry 4,397 ( +3 )

Highland 107

Hopewell 2,369 ( +11 )

Isle of Wight 2,946 ( +5 )

James City 4,303 ( +10 )

King and Queen 361

King George 1,537 ( +5 )

King William 1,091 ( +4 )

Lancaster 690 ( +2 )

Lee 2,369 ( +2 )

Lexington 1,152 ( +1 )

Loudoun 25,517 ( +65 )

Louisa 1,803 ( +7 )

Lunenburg 724

Lynchburg 7,246 ( +7 )

Madison 565 ( +1 )

Manassas City 4,182 ( +10 )

Manassas Park 1,171

Martinsville 1,554

Mathews 579 ( +2 )

Mecklenburg 2,162 ( +6 )

Middlesex 555

Montgomery 8,853 ( +33 )

Nelson 870 ( +1 )

New Kent 1,389 Newport News 12,842 ( +37 )

Norfolk 16,287 ( +42 )

Northampton 765 ( +1 )

Northumberland 711

Norton 255 ( +2 )

Nottoway 1,867 ( +1 )

Orange 2,017 ( +6 )

Page 1,917 ( +9 )

Patrick 1,281

Petersburg 3,533 ( +9 )

Pittsylvania 5,339 ( +4 )

Poquoson 814 ( +5 )

Portsmouth 8,390 ( +23 )

Powhatan 1,796 ( +8 )

Prince Edward 2,017 ( +1 )

Prince George 3,278 ( +17 )

Prince William 42,304 ( +117 )

Pulaski 2,464 ( +1 )

Radford 2,024 ( +3 )

Rappahannock 322 ( +1 )

Richmond City 15,897 ( +49 )

Richmond County 1,403 ( +6 )

Roanoke City 8,036 ( +19 )

Roanoke County 7,813 ( +10 )

Rockbridge 1,451 ( +3 )

Rockingham 6,383 ( +10 )

Russell 2,166

Salem 1,992 ( +2 )

Scott 1,713 ( +4 )

Shenandoah 3,921 ( +7 )

Smyth 2,644 ( +5 )

Southampton 1,917 ( +1 )

Spotsylvania 8,922 ( +28 )

Stafford 10,264 ( +23 )

Staunton 2,537 ( +4 )

Suffolk 7,456 ( +24 )

Surry 407 ( +1 )

Sussex 1,139 ( +2 )

Tazewell 3,405 ( +2 )

Virginia Beach 33,412 ( +90 )

Warren 2,595 ( +10 )

Washington 4,504 ( +1 )

Waynesboro 2,255 ( +2 )

Westmoreland 1,200 ( +5 )

Williamsburg 695 ( +4 )

Winchester 2,682 ( +11 )

Wise 2,995 ( -1 )

Wythe 2,372 ( +7 )

York 3,483 ( +14 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.2 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 319,282 cases versus the 297,978 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,621 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.