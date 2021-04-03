County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,541 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 40,624 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 623,881.
As of Saturday's update, 26,669 (+60 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 10,287 (+8) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Saturday:
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 71,971 ( +166 )
Prince William 42,304 ( +117 )
Loudoun 25,517 ( +65 )
Arlington 14,364 ( +45 )
Spotsylvania 8,922 ( +28 )
Alexandria 11,020 ( +24 )
Stafford 10,264 ( +23 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 33,412 ( +90 )
Chesapeake 19,635 ( +42 )
Norfolk 16,287 ( +42 )
Hampton 9,631 ( +37 )
Newport News 12,842 ( +37 )
Suffolk 7,456 ( +24 )
Portsmouth 8,390 ( +23 )
Central Virginia
Henrico 23,423 ( +87 )
Chesterfield 25,603 ( +77 )
Richmond City 15,897 ( +49 )
Hanover 7,411 ( +27 )
Additional Localities:
Montgomery 8,853 ( +33 )
Fauquier 4,321 ( +21 )
Charlottesville 3,880 ( +20 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases
Accomack 2,717 ( +1 )
Albemarle 5,313 ( +17 )
Alexandria 11,020 ( +24 )
Alleghany 1,273
Amelia 825 ( +3 )
Amherst 2,797 ( +2 )
Appomattox 1,483 ( +4 )
Arlington 14,364 ( +45 )
Augusta 5,403 ( +4 )
Bath 251
Bedford 6,100 ( +5 )
Bland 647
Botetourt 2,424 ( +5 )
Bristol 1,293 ( +3 )
Brunswick 1,267 ( +2 )
Buchanan 1,353
Buckingham 2,072 ( +1 )
Buena Vista City 866 ( -1 )
Campbell 4,224 ( +7 )
Caroline 2,038 ( +8 )
Carroll 2,308 ( +8 )
Charles City 457
Charlotte 800 ( +1 )
Charlottesville 3,880 ( +20 )
Chesapeake 19,635 ( +42 )
Chesterfield 25,603 ( +77 )
Clarke 893
Colonial Heights 1,538 ( +3 )
Covington 575 ( +4 )
Craig 274 (+ 1 )
Culpeper 4,320 ( +14 )
Cumberland 422 ( +3 )
Danville 4,179 ( +7 )
Dickenson 909 ( +2 )
Dinwiddie 1,986 ( +4 )
Emporia 657 ( +2 )
Essex 708 ( +2 )
Fairfax 71,971 ( +166 )
Fairfax City 525 ( +1 )
Falls Church 395 ( +3 )
Fauquier 4,321 ( +21 )
Floyd 803 ( +1 )
Fluvanna 1,588 ( +5 )
Franklin City 1,071 ( +5 )
Franklin County 3,863 ( +4 )
Frederick 7,292 ( +12 )
Fredericksburg 1,898 ( +8 )
Galax 1,054 ( -1 )
Giles 1,169 ( +6 )
Gloucester 2,073 ( +7 )
Goochland 1,325 ( +4 )
Grayson 1,232 ( +3 )
Greene 1,142 ( +1 )
Greensville 1,534 ( -2 )
Halifax 2,692 ( +8 )
Hampton 9,631 ( +37 )
Hanover 7,411 ( +27 )
Harrisonburg 6,220 ( +14 )
Henrico 23,423 ( +87 )
Henry 4,397 ( +3 )
Highland 107
Hopewell 2,369 ( +11 )
Isle of Wight 2,946 ( +5 )
James City 4,303 ( +10 )
King and Queen 361
King George 1,537 ( +5 )
King William 1,091 ( +4 )
Lancaster 690 ( +2 )
Lee 2,369 ( +2 )
Lexington 1,152 ( +1 )
Loudoun 25,517 ( +65 )
Louisa 1,803 ( +7 )
Lunenburg 724
Lynchburg 7,246 ( +7 )
Madison 565 ( +1 )
Manassas City 4,182 ( +10 )
Manassas Park 1,171
Martinsville 1,554
Mathews 579 ( +2 )
Mecklenburg 2,162 ( +6 )
Middlesex 555
Montgomery 8,853 ( +33 )
Nelson 870 ( +1 )
New Kent 1,389 Newport News 12,842 ( +37 )
Norfolk 16,287 ( +42 )
Northampton 765 ( +1 )
Northumberland 711
Norton 255 ( +2 )
Nottoway 1,867 ( +1 )
Orange 2,017 ( +6 )
Page 1,917 ( +9 )
Patrick 1,281
Petersburg 3,533 ( +9 )
Pittsylvania 5,339 ( +4 )
Poquoson 814 ( +5 )
Portsmouth 8,390 ( +23 )
Powhatan 1,796 ( +8 )
Prince Edward 2,017 ( +1 )
Prince George 3,278 ( +17 )
Prince William 42,304 ( +117 )
Pulaski 2,464 ( +1 )
Radford 2,024 ( +3 )
Rappahannock 322 ( +1 )
Richmond City 15,897 ( +49 )
Richmond County 1,403 ( +6 )
Roanoke City 8,036 ( +19 )
Roanoke County 7,813 ( +10 )
Rockbridge 1,451 ( +3 )
Rockingham 6,383 ( +10 )
Russell 2,166
Salem 1,992 ( +2 )
Scott 1,713 ( +4 )
Shenandoah 3,921 ( +7 )
Smyth 2,644 ( +5 )
Southampton 1,917 ( +1 )
Spotsylvania 8,922 ( +28 )
Stafford 10,264 ( +23 )
Staunton 2,537 ( +4 )
Suffolk 7,456 ( +24 )
Surry 407 ( +1 )
Sussex 1,139 ( +2 )
Tazewell 3,405 ( +2 )
Virginia Beach 33,412 ( +90 )
Warren 2,595 ( +10 )
Washington 4,504 ( +1 )
Waynesboro 2,255 ( +2 )
Westmoreland 1,200 ( +5 )
Williamsburg 695 ( +4 )
Winchester 2,682 ( +11 )
Wise 2,995 ( -1 )
Wythe 2,372 ( +7 )
York 3,483 ( +14 )
Who's getting sick
The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.
However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.2 percent of cases, data show.
Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.
More women have been infected by the virus at 319,282 cases versus the 297,978 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,621 cases in the Commonwealth.
COVID-19 Precautions
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.