County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 10,016 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 214,671 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 924,771.

As of Friday's update, 38,717 (+448 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 13,907 (+239) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 23-29) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 39,620 ( +358 )

Henrico 34,431 ( +258 )

Richmond City 23,933 ( +189 )

Hanover 11,783 ( +120 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 49,736 ( +330 )

Norfolk 24,436 ( +201 )

Chesapeake 28,783 ( +191 )

Newport News 20,569 ( +155 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 91,963 ( +541 )

Prince William 55,079 ( +359 )

Loudoun 34,176 ( +250 )

Spotsylvania 15,142 ( +219 )

Stafford 15,984 ( +146 )

Arlington 18,624 ( +137 )

Alexandria 14,277 ( +109 )

Additional Localities:

Roanoke County 11,889 ( +159 )

Roanoke City 12,138 ( +133 )

Wise 5,353 ( +133 )

Frederick 11,606 ( +125 )

Rockingham 9,418 ( +110 )

Henry 6,491 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 23-29)

Accomack 4,081 ( +37 )

Albemarle 8,069 ( +88 )

Alexandria 14,277 ( +109 )

Alleghany 2,124 ( +26 )

Amelia 1,426 ( +24 )

Amherst 4,349 ( +41 )

Appomattox 2,399 ( +29 )

Arlington 18,624 ( +137 )

Augusta 10,168 ( +82 )

Bath 490 ( +12 )

Bedford 9,925 ( +93 )

Bland 1,067 ( +12 )

Botetourt 3,888 ( +80 )

Bristol 2,268 ( +20 )

Brunswick 1,803 ( +13 )

Buchanan 2,429 ( +53 )

Buckingham 2,672 ( +24 )

Buena Vista City 1,321 ( +32 )

Campbell 7,176 ( +85 )

Caroline 3,936 ( +57 )

Carroll 3,946 ( +56 )

Charles City 688 ( +12 )

Charlotte 1,283 ( +15 )

Charlottesville 5,337 ( +22 )

Chesapeake 28,783 ( +191 )

Chesterfield 39,620 ( +358 )

Clarke 1,355 ( +15 )

Colonial Heights 2,597 ( +23 )

Covington 760 ( +6 )

Craig 547 ( +7 )

Culpeper 6,494 ( +66 )

Cumberland 721 ( +6 )

Danville 6,216 ( +34 )

Dickenson 1,663 ( +47 )

Dinwiddie 3,146 ( +36 )

Emporia 870 ( +4 )

Essex 1,257 ( +21 )

Fairfax 91,963 ( +541 )

Fairfax City 653 ( +4 )

Falls Church 545 ( +1 )

Fauquier 6,987 ( +77 )

Floyd 1,436 ( +24 )

Fluvanna 2,674 ( +71 )

Franklin City 1,623 ( +14 )

Franklin County 6,039 ( +52 )

Frederick 11,606 ( +125 )

Fredericksburg 3,071 ( +24 )

Galax 1,523 ( +24 )

Giles 2,283 ( +35 )

Gloucester 3,860 ( +28 )

Goochland 2,011 ( +25 )

Grayson 2,076 ( +17 )

Greene 2,214 ( +16 )

Greensville 1,891 ( +8 )

Halifax 3,897 ( +46 )

Hampton 14,998 ( +96 )

Hanover 11,783 ( +120 )

Harrisonburg 8,253 ( +47 )

Henrico 34,431 ( +258 )

Henry 6,491 ( +100 )

Highland 180 ( +4 )

Hopewell 3,691 ( +15 )

Isle of Wight 4,447 ( +35 )

James City 7,069 ( +84 )

King and Queen 637 ( +10 )

King George 2,637 ( +43 )

King William 1,922 ( +21 )

Lancaster 1,062 ( +9 )

Lee 3,720 ( +23 )

Lexington 1,572 ( +14 )

Loudoun 34,176 ( +250 )

Louisa 3,222 ( +40 )

Lunenburg 1,113 ( +23 )

Lynchburg 11,799 ( +80 )

Madison 990 ( +5 )

Manassas City 5,078 ( +23 )

Manassas Park 1,266

Martinsville 2,059 ( +26 )

Mathews 892 ( +9 )

Mecklenburg 3,417 ( +33 )

Middlesex 946 ( +6 )

Montgomery 11,781 ( +81 )

Nelson 1,363 ( +18 )

New Kent 2,414 ( +31 )

Newport News 20,569 ( +155 )

Norfolk 24,436 ( +201 )

Northampton 1,155 ( +5 )

Northumberland 1,219 ( +10 )

Norton 573 ( +12 )

Nottoway 2,607 ( +25 )

Orange 3,705 ( +55 )

Page 3,384 ( +47 )

Patrick 2,044 ( +31 )

Petersburg 5,255 ( +36 )

Pittsylvania 8,143 ( +69 )

Poquoson 1,332 ( +9 )

Portsmouth 12,630 ( +89 )

Powhatan 2,813 ( +42 )

Prince Edward 2,943 ( +19 )

Prince George 4,963 ( +38 )

Prince William 55,079 ( +359 )

Pulaski 4,155 ( +61 )

Radford 2,917 ( +27 )

Rappahannock 577 ( +3 )

Richmond City 23,933 ( +189 )

Richmond County 1,723

Roanoke City 12,138 ( +133 )

Roanoke County 11,889 ( +159 )

Rockbridge 2,128 ( +33 )

Rockingham 9,418 ( +110 )

Russell 3,798 ( +68 )

Salem 3,483 ( +54 )

Scott 3,151 ( +39 )

Shenandoah 6,431 ( +79 )

Smyth 4,891 ( +90 )

Southampton 2,397 ( +12 )

Spotsylvania 15,142 ( +219 )

Stafford 15,984 ( +146 )

Staunton 3,398 ( +28 )

Suffolk 10,911 ( +79 )

Surry 612 ( +8 )

Sussex 1,555 ( +4 )

Tazewell 5,715 ( +68 )

Virginia Beach 49,736 ( +330 )

Warren 4,996 ( +87 )

Washington 7,589 ( +81 )

Waynesboro 3,637 ( +25 )

Westmoreland 1,869 ( +26 )

Williamsburg 1,172 ( +14 )

Winchester 3,702 ( +27 )

Wise 5,353 ( +133 )

Wythe 4,500 ( +70 )

York 5,485 ( +54 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23.1% of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 18.8% of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 30.9% of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 18.8% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 474,419 cases versus the 440,629 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,723 cases in the Commonwealth.

