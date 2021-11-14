County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 9,295 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 210,285 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 942,837.

As of Friday's update, 39,407 (+310 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 14,321 (+196) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Nov. 6-12) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 40,397 ( +290 )

Henrico 34,942 ( +208 )

Richmond City 24,425 ( +197 )

Dinwiddie 3,386 ( +148 )

Hanover 12,068 ( +116 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 50,437 ( +327 )

Chesapeake 29,184 ( +163 )

Norfolk 24,725 ( +112 )

Hampton 15,256 ( +103 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 92,907 ( +429 )

Prince William 55,938 ( +397 )

Loudoun 34,782 ( +293 )

Arlington 18,990 ( +192 )

Stafford 16,446 ( +180 )

Spotsylvania 15,578 ( +179 )

Fairfax City 919 ( +122 )

Alexandria 14,524 ( +110 )

Additional Localities

Roanoke City 12,414 ( +134 )

Frederick 11,868 ( +125 )

Henry 6,725 ( +118 )

Augusta 10,392 ( +112 )

Roanoke County 12,195 ( +116 )

Bedford 10,151 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Nov. 6-12)

Accomack 4,128 ( +18 )

Albemarle 8,250 ( +82 )

Alexandria 14,524 ( +110 )

Alleghany 2,184 ( +27 )

Amelia 1,492 ( +32 )

Amherst 4,440 ( +51 )

Appomattox 2,449 ( +26 )

Arlington 18,990 ( +192 )

Augusta 10,392 ( +112 )

Bath 497 ( +6 )

Bedford 10,151 ( +100 )

Bland 1,108 ( +11 )

Botetourt 3,996 ( +35 )

Bristol 2,320 ( +19 )

Brunswick 1,833 ( +13 )

Buchanan 2,620 ( +65 )

Buckingham 2,704 ( +11 )

Buena Vista City 1,373 ( +32 )

Campbell 7,382 ( +89 )

Caroline 4,064 ( +45 )

Carroll 4,115 ( +70 )

Charles City 698 ( +3 )

Charlotte 1,326 ( +20 )

Charlottesville 5,401 ( +29 )

Chesapeake 29,184 ( +163 )

Chesterfield 40,397 ( +290 )

Clarke 1,463 ( +90 )

Colonial Heights 2,628 ( +11 )

Covington 764

Craig 568 ( +7 )

Culpeper 6,691 ( +88 )

Cumberland 727 ( +4 )

Danville 6,338 ( +43 )

Dickenson 1,746 ( +47 )

Dinwiddie 3,386 ( +148 )

Emporia 836 ( -21 )

Essex 1,281 ( +14 )

Fairfax 92,907 ( +429 )

Fairfax City 919 ( +122 )

Falls Church 639 ( +40 )

Fauquier 7,196 ( +88 )

Floyd 1,477 ( +15 )

Fluvanna 2,800 ( +60 )

Franklin City 1,652 ( +6 )

Franklin County 6,182 ( +69 )

Frederick 11,868 ( +125 )

Fredericksburg 3,117 ( +18 )

Galax 1,583 ( +36 )

Giles 2,334 ( +20 )

Gloucester 3,913 ( +35 )

Goochland 2,052 ( +21 )

Grayson 2,166 ( +36 )

Greene 2,256 ( +24 )

Greensville 1,945 ( +25 )

Halifax 3,999 ( +34 )

Hampton 15,256 ( +103 )

Hanover 12,068 ( +116 )

Harrisonburg 8,345 ( +41 )

Henrico 34,942 ( +208 )

Henry 6,725 ( +118 )

Highland 188 ( +6 )

Hopewell 3,658 ( -31 )

Isle of Wight 4,542 ( +28 )

James City 7,173 ( +77 )

King and Queen 650 ( +5 )

King George 2,722 ( +24 )

King William 1,995 ( +36 )

Lancaster 1,074 ( +4 )

Lee 3,782 ( +29 )

Lexington 1,600 ( +9 )

Loudoun 34,782 ( +293 )

Louisa 3,369 ( +67 )

Lunenburg 1,144 ( +23 )

Lynchburg 11,859 ( +14 )

Madison 1,030 ( +19 )

Manassas City 5,153 ( +35 )

Manassas Park 1,286 ( +2 )

Martinsville 2,134 ( +30 )

Mathews 900 ( +3 )

Mecklenburg 3,511 ( +64 )

Middlesex 956 ( +6 )

Montgomery 11,952 ( +84 )

Nelson 1,404 ( +18 )

New Kent 2,492 ( +40 )

Newport News 20,862 ( +94 )

Norfolk 24,725 ( +112 )

Northampton 1,162 ( +1 )

Northumberland 1,231 ( +3 )

Norton 616 ( +20 )

Nottoway 2,637 ( +13 )

Orange 3,833 ( +63 )

Page 3,470 ( +46 )

Patrick 2,162 ( +51 )

Petersburg 5,063 ( -102 )

Pittsylvania 8,308 ( +57 )

Poquoson 1,358 ( +6 )

Portsmouth 12,827 ( +63 )

Powhatan 2,873 ( +31 )

Prince Edward 2,976 ( +14 )

Prince George 5,194 ( +118 )

Prince William 55,938 ( +397 )

Pulaski 4,254 ( +42 )

Radford 2,982 ( +31 )

Rappahannock 604 ( +10 )

Richmond City 24,425 ( +197 )

Richmond County 1,688 ( +5 )

Roanoke City 12,414 ( +134 )

Roanoke County 12,195 ( +116 )

Rockbridge 2,192 ( +29 )

Rockingham 9,582 ( 74 )

Russell 3,914 ( +65 )

Salem 3,588 ( +55 )

Scott 3,254 ( +27 )

Shenandoah 6,618 ( +84 )

Smyth 5,015 ( +53 )

Southampton 2,410 ( +6 )

Spotsylvania 15,578 ( +179 )

Stafford 16,446 ( +180 )

Staunton 3,460 ( +27 )

Suffolk 11,076 ( +51 )

Surry 622 ( +2 )

Sussex 1,563 ( +5 )

Tazewell 5,845 ( +81 )

Virginia Beach 50,437 ( +327 )

Warren 5,151 ( +78 )

Washington 7,791 ( +66 )

Waynesboro 3,713 ( +30 )

Westmoreland 1,917 ( +22 )

Williamsburg 1,181 ( +9 )

Winchester 3,755 ( +17 )

Wise 5,580 ( +83 )

Wythe 4,623 ( +46 )

York 5,586 ( +35 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23.1% of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 18.7% of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 30.9% of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 19% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 487,018 cases versus the 449,144 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,675 cases in the Commonwealth.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

