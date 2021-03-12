County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,589 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 592,214.

As of Friday's update, 225,216 (+155 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 9,961 (+59) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Friday, March 12

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Friday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 68,346 ( +138 )

Prince William 40,264 ( +92 )

Loudoun 23,782 ( +74 )

Arlington 13,559 ( +33 )

Alexandria 10,529 ( +25 )

Stafford 9,778 ( +24 )

Spotsylvania 8,540 ( +21 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 31,630 ( +125 )

Chesapeake 18,739 ( +64 )

Norfolk 15,340 ( +52 )

Newport News 11,918 ( +35 )

Portsmouth 7,946 ( +29 )

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 24,254 ( +59 )

Henrico 21,970 ( +53 )

Richmond City 15,146 ( +20 )

Additional Localities:

Pittsylvania 4,904 ( +131 )

Montgomery 8,277 ( +109 )

Harrisonburg 5,902 ( +26 )

Roanoke City 7,736 ( +24 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,638 ( +2 )

Albemarle 5,025 ( +15 )

Alexandria 10,529 ( +25 )

Alleghany 1,257 ( +5 )

Amelia 787 ( +1 )

Amherst 2,726 ( -1 )

Appomattox 1,443 ( +1 )

Arlington 13,559 ( +33 )

Augusta 5,267 ( +6 )

Bath 247

Bedford 5,889 ( +5 )

Bland 625 ( +1 )

Botetourt 2,306 ( +5 )

Bristol 1,235 ( +1 )

Brunswick 1,222 ( +2 )

Buchanan 1,330

Buckingham 2,049

Buena Vista City 852 ( +1 )

Campbell 4,116 ( +8 )

Caroline 1,877 ( +11 )

Carroll 2,172 ( +8 )

Charles City 419 ( +2 )

Charlotte 766 ( +5 )

Charlottesville 3,702 ( +5 )

Chesapeake 18,739 ( +64 )

Chesterfield 24,254 ( +59 )

Clarke 809 ( +7 )

Colonial Heights 1,428 ( +6 )

Covington 554 ( +1 )

Craig 246

Culpeper 4,151 ( +7 )

Cumberland 404 ( +3 )

Danville 4,335 ( -112 )

Dickenson 881 ( +1 )

Dinwiddie 1,866 ( +2 )

Emporia 627 ( +1 )

Essex 654 ( +2 )

Fairfax 68,346 ( +138 )

Fairfax City 503 ( +2 )

Falls Church 364 ( +3 )

Fauquier 4,073 ( +14 )

Floyd 759 ( +1 )

Fluvanna 1,321 ( +2 )

Franklin City 1,024 ( +1 )

Franklin County 3,763 ( +3 )

Frederick 6,911 ( +18 )

Fredericksburg 1,814 ( +2 )

Galax 1,006 ( +3 )

Giles 1,103 ( +7 )

Gloucester 1,949 ( +4 )

Goochland 1,256 ( +5 )

Grayson 1,159 ( +11 )

Greene 1,032 ( +3 )

Greensville 1,478 ( +2 )

Halifax 2,536 ( +14 )

Hampton 8,923 ( +12 )

Hanover 6,888 ( +19 )

Harrisonburg 5,902 ( +26 )

Henrico 21,970 ( +53 )

Henry 4,262 ( -4 )

Highland 98

Hopewell 2,205 ( +8 )

Isle of Wight 2,732 ( +12 )

James City 3,991 ( +11 )

King and Queen 328 ( +1 )

King George 1,450 ( +7 )

King William 977 ( +4 )

Lancaster 675

Lee 2,325 ( +7 )

Lexington 1,130 ( +3 )

Loudoun 23,782 ( +74 )

Louisa 1,709 ( +5 )

Lunenburg 678 ( +4 )

Lynchburg 6,960 ( +7 )

Madison 545

Manassas City 4,060 ( +3 )

Manassas Park 1,134

Martinsville 1,520 ( +3 )

Mathews 560 (

Mecklenburg 2,050 ( +10 )

Middlesex 535 ( +1 )

Montgomery 8,277 ( +109 )

Nelson 837 ( +3 )

New Kent 1,290 ( +8 )

Newport News 11,918 ( +35 )

Norfolk 15,340 ( +52 )

Northampton 729 ( +1 )

Northumberland 682 ( -1 )

Norton 242

Nottoway 1,828

Orange 1,902 ( +5 )

Page 1,853 ( +5 )

Patrick 1,257 ( +8 )

Petersburg 3,332 ( +17 )

Pittsylvania 4,904 ( +131 )

Poquoson 742 ( +3 )

Portsmouth 7,946 ( +29 )

Powhatan 1,697 ( +9 )

Prince Edward 1,984 ( +3 )

Prince George 3,079 ( +8 )

Prince William 40,264 ( +92 )

Pulaski 2,360 ( +9 )

Radford 1,921 ( +2 )

Rappahannock 311

Richmond City 15,146 ( +20 )

Richmond County 1,413 ( +14 )

Roanoke City 7,736 ( +24 )

Roanoke County 7,507 ( +17 )

Rockbridge 1,392 ( +10 )

Rockingham 6,154 ( +4 )

Russell 2,070 ( +3 )

Salem 1,908 ( +9 )

Scott 1,620 ( +7 )

Shenandoah 3,786 ( +7 )

Smyth 2,543 ( +3 )

Southampton 1,870 ( +3 )

Spotsylvania 8,540 ( +21 )

Stafford 9,778 ( +24 )

Staunton 2,489 ( +1 )

Suffolk 7,082 ( +15 )

Surry 384 ( 0 )

Sussex 1,102 ( +3 )

Tazewell 3,282 ( +13 )

Virginia Beach 31,630 ( +125 )

Warren 2,368 ( +10 )

Washington 4,352 ( +2 )

Waynesboro 2,177 ( +2 )

Westmoreland 1,134 ( +5 )

Williamsburg 547 ( +1 )

Winchester 2,515 ( +11 )

Wise 2,925 ( +3 )

Wythe 2,117 ( +6 )

York 3,180 ( +17 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.3 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 302,869 cases versus the 282,442 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,903 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.