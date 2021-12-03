County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 12,860 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 195,503 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 976,599.

As of Friday's update, 39,887 (+316 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 14,753 (+118) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Nov. 27-Dec. 4) :

Central Virginia

Henrico 36,220 ( +495 )

Chesterfield 41,786 ( +475 )

Richmond City 25,218 ( +261 )

Hanover 12,598 ( +225 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 51,756 ( +478 )

Chesapeake 29,938 ( +260 )

Norfolk 25,250 ( +183 )

Newport News 21,289 ( +139 )

Hampton 15,582 ( +116 )

James City 7,491 ( +110 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 95,666 ( +1,020 )

Prince William 57,508 ( +583 )

Loudoun 36,292 ( +528 )

Arlington 19,673 ( +252 )

Spotsylvania 16,321 ( +239 )

Stafford 17,124 ( +239 )

Alexandria 14,922 ( +163 )

Additional Localities

Frederick 12,611 ( +255 )

Washington 8,267 ( +228 )

Roanoke County 12,777 ( +218 )

Fauquier 7,603 ( +143 )

Lynchburg 12,113 ( +142 )

Augusta 10,781 ( +134 )

Franklin County 6,557 ( +132 )

Warren 5,502 ( +131 )

Shenandoah 6,980 ( +129 )

Wise 5,969 ( +126 )

Bedford 10,507 ( +122 )

Tazewell 6,176 ( +122 )

Rockingham 9,876 ( +121 )

Culpeper 7,000 ( +110 )

Campbell 7,673 ( +107 )

Albemarle 8,567 ( +105 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Nov. 27-Dec. 4)

Accomack 4,228 ( +19 )

Albemarle 8,567 ( +105 )

Alexandria 14,922 ( +163 )

Alleghany 2,290 ( +45 )

Amelia 1,580 ( +27 )

Amherst 4,543 ( +38 )

Appomattox 2,548 ( +43 )

Arlington 19,673 ( +252 )

Augusta 10,781 ( +134 )

Bath 519 ( +11 )

Bedford 10,507 ( +122 )

Bland 1,133 ( +10 )

Botetourt 4,203 ( +63 )

Bristol 2,452 ( +62 )

Brunswick 1,857 ( +8 )

Buchanan 2,866 ( +66 )

Buckingham 2,746 ( +14 )

Buena Vista City 1,433 ( +19 )

Campbell 7,673 ( +107 )

Caroline 4,322 ( +81 )

Carroll 4,389 ( +98 )

Charles City 752 ( +11 )

Charlotte 1,384 ( +15 )

Charlottesville 5,552 ( +33 )

Chesapeake 29,938 ( +260 )

Chesterfield 41,786 ( +475 )

Clarke 1,538 ( +33 )

Colonial Heights 2,700 ( +20 )

Covington 789 ( +11 )

Craig 663 ( +17 )

Culpeper 7,000 ( +110 )

Cumberland 752 ( +12 )

Danville 6,512 ( +57 )

Dickenson 1,990 ( +53 )

Dinwiddie 3,482 ( +19 )

Emporia 843 ( +1 )

Essex 1,336 ( +18 )

Fairfax 95,666 ( +1,020 )

Fairfax City 1,103 ( +3 )

Falls Church 719 ( +6 )

Fauquier 7,603 ( +143 )

Floyd 1,564 ( +21 )

Fluvanna 2,977 ( +49 )

Franklin City 1,681 ( +6 )

Franklin County 6,557 ( +132 )

Frederick 12,611 ( +255 )

Fredericksburg 3,208 ( +35 )

Galax 1,645 ( +35 )

Giles 2,426 ( +30 )

Gloucester 4,040 ( +33 )

Goochland 2,212 ( +48 )

Grayson 2,312 ( +39 )

Greene 2,368 ( +46 )

Greensville 1,966 ( +3 )

Halifax 4,148 ( +41 )

Hampton 15,582 ( +116 )

Hanover 12,598 ( +225 )

Harrisonburg 8,537 ( +86 )

Henrico 36,220 ( +495 )

Henry 7,093 ( +92 )

Highland 197 ( +7 )

Hopewell 3,757 ( +37 )

Isle of Wight 4,646 ( +37 )

James City 7,491 ( +110 )

King and Queen 675 ( +7 )

King George 2,891 ( +52 )

King William 2,140 ( +49 )

Lancaster 1,087 ( +3 )

Lee 3,945 ( +46 )

Lexington 1,632 ( +5 )

Loudoun 36,292 ( +528 )

Louisa 3,579 ( +75 )

Lunenburg 1,206 ( +5 )

Lynchburg 12,113 ( +142 )

Madison 1,113 ( +22 )

Manassas City 5,310 ( +45 )

Manassas Park 1,290 ( +5 )

Martinsville 2,227 ( +13 )

Mathews 925 ( +11 )

Mecklenburg 3,606 ( +33 )

Middlesex 992 ( +12 )

Montgomery 12,221 ( +99 )

Nelson 1,470 ( +23 )

New Kent 2,612 ( +38 )

Newport News 21,289 ( +139 )

Norfolk 25,250 ( +183 )

Northampton 1,185 ( +6 )

Northumberland 1,258 ( +13 )

Norton 665 ( +14 )

Nottoway 2,668 ( +8 )

Orange 4,056 ( +55 )

Page 3,639 ( +49 )

Patrick 2,306 ( +31 )

Petersburg 5,143 ( +24 )

Pittsylvania 8,532 ( +77 )

Poquoson 1,383 ( +13 )

Portsmouth 13,068 ( +61 )

Powhatan 2,992 ( +45 )

Prince Edward 3,013 ( +13 )

Prince George 5,308 ( +34 )

Prince William 57,508 ( +583 )

Pulaski 4,440 ( +60 )

Radford 3,067 ( +28 )

Rappahannock 639 ( +7 )

Richmond City 25,218 ( +261 )

Richmond County 1,712 ( +7 )

Roanoke City 12,967 ( +171 )

Roanoke County 12,777 ( +218 )

Rockbridge 2,294 ( +22 )

Rockingham 9,876 ( +121 )

Russell 4,178 ( +77 )

Salem 3,821 ( +99 )

Scott 3,483 ( +83 )

Shenandoah 6,980 ( +129 )

Smyth 5,236 ( +82 )

Southampton 2,465 ( +29 )

Spotsylvania 16,321 ( +239 )

Stafford 17,124 ( +239 )

Staunton 3,576 ( +41 )

Suffolk 11,299 ( +71 )

Surry 637 ( +6 )

Sussex 1,581 ( +12 )

Tazewell 6,176 ( +122 )

Virginia Beach 51,756 ( +478 )

Warren 5,502 ( +131 )

Washington 8,267 ( +228 )

Waynesboro 3,803 ( +37 )

Westmoreland 2,002 ( +26 )

Williamsburg 1,225 ( +18 )

Winchester 3,844 ( +57 )

Wise 5,969 ( +126 )

Wythe 4,845 ( +80 )

York 5,754 ( +64 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 30.8% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.6% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 19.1% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 504,397 cases versus the 465,557 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,645 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

