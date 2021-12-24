County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 35,946 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 306,618 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,049,336.

As of Friday's update, 40,3463 (+383 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 15,294 (+211) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Dec. 18-24) :

Central Virginia

Henrico 39,184 ( +1,281 )

Chesterfield 44,760 ( +1,263 )

Richmond City 27,319 ( +1,097 )

Hanover 13,661 ( +411 )

Petersburg 5,400 ( +116 )

Prince George 5,550 ( +107 )

Louisa 3,936 ( +105 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 54,811 ( +1,398 )

Chesapeake 31,522 ( +651 )

Norfolk 26,417 ( +491 )

Newport News 22,240 ( +392 )

Hampton 16,388 ( +378 )

Portsmouth 13,618 ( +235 )

Suffolk 11,876 ( +232 )

James City 7,966 ( +195 )

York 6,099 ( +136 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 105,063 ( +5,614 )

Prince William 62,030 ( +2,466 )

Loudoun 40,503 ( +2,160 )

Arlington 23,013 ( +1,944 )

Alexandria 17,121 ( +1,343 )

Stafford 18,747 ( +833 )

Spotsylvania 17,607 ( +509 )

Manassas City 5,821 ( +257 )

Additional Localities

Frederick 13,865 ( +359 )

Fauquier 8,353 ( +292 )

Augusta 11,557 ( +270 )

Albemarle 9,162 ( +245 )

Roanoke County 13,634 ( +232 )

Culpeper 7,641 ( +225 )

Lynchburg 12,660 ( +204 )

Shenandoah 7,631 ( +193 )

Montgomery 12,778 ( +182 )

Bedford 11,125 ( +179 )

Warren 6,052 ( +178 )

Washington 8,943 ( +157 )

Rockingham 10,478 ( +149 )

Orange 4,406 ( +138 )

Charlottesville 5,890 ( +133 )

Franklin County 7,117 ( +133 )

Pittsylvania 8,950 ( +133 )

Wise 6,395 ( +133 )

Henry 7,520 ( +131 )

Harrisonburg 8,910 ( +122 )

Caroline 4,651 ( +120 )

Campbell 8,119 ( +118 )

Botetourt 4,619 ( +115 )

Winchester 4,214 ( +108 )

Page 4,007 ( +104 )

Fredericksburg 3,424 ( +102 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Dec. 18-24)

Accomack 4,390 ( +51 )

Albemarle 9,162 ( +245 )

Alexandria 17,121 ( +1,343 )

Alleghany 2,460 ( +46 )

Amelia 1,683 ( +41 )

Amherst 4,774 ( +63 )

Appomattox 2,655 ( +27 )

Arlington 23,013 ( +1,944 )

Augusta 11,557 ( +270 )

Bath 553 ( +11 )

Bedford 11,125 ( +179 )

Bland 1,166 ( +11 )

Botetourt 4,619 ( +115 )

Bristol 2,661 ( +60 )

Brunswick 1,893 ( +8 )

Buchanan 3,048 ( +67 )

Buckingham 2,850 ( +34 )

Buena Vista City 1,484 ( +11 )

Campbell 8,119 ( +118 )

Caroline 4,651 ( +120 )

Carroll 4,643 ( +75 )

Charles City 791 ( +11 )

Charlotte 1,496 ( +35 )

Charlottesville 5,890 ( +133 )

Chesapeake 31,522 ( +651 )

Chesterfield 44,760 ( +1,263 )

Clarke 1,710 ( +48 )

Colonial Heights 2,865 ( +67 )

Covington 806 ( +8 )

Craig 728 ( +21 )

Culpeper 7,641 ( +225 )

Cumberland 814 ( +22 )

Danville 6,816 ( +77 )

Dickenson 2,145 ( +23 )

Dinwiddie 3,618 ( +63 )

Emporia 853 ( +3 )

Essex 1,411 ( +31 )

Fairfax 105,063 ( +5,614 )

Fairfax City 1,191 ( +44 )

Falls Church 828 ( +68 )

Fauquier 8,353 ( +292 )

Floyd 1,725 ( +34 )

Fluvanna 3,179 ( +66 )

Franklin City 1,738 ( +22 )

Franklin County 7,117 ( +133 )

Frederick 13,865 ( +359 )

Fredericksburg 3,424 ( +102 )

Galax 1,737 ( +32 )

Giles 2,559 ( +42 )

Gloucester 4,280 ( +99 )

Goochland 2,394 ( +77 )

Grayson 2,555 ( +62 )

Greene 2,519 ( +59 )

Greensville 2,008 ( +12 )

Halifax 4,417 ( +87 )

Hampton 16,388 ( +378 )

Hanover 13,661 ( +411 )

Harrisonburg 8,910 ( +122 )

Henrico 39,184 ( +1,281 )

Henry 7,520 ( +131 )

Highland 224 ( +5 )

Hopewell 3,942 ( +82 )

Isle of Wight 4,869 ( +95 )

James City 7,966 ( +195 )

King and Queen 720 ( +15 )

King George 3,148 ( +96 )

King William 2,348 ( +70 )

Lancaster 1,141 ( +18 )

Lee 4,074 ( +37 )

Lexington 1,680 ( +16 )

Loudoun 40,503 ( +2,160 )

Louisa 3,936 ( +105 )

Lunenburg 1,273 ( +24 )

Lynchburg 12,660 ( +204 )

Madison 1,262 ( +43 )

Manassas City 5,821 ( +257 )

Manassas Park 1,302 ( +6 )

Martinsville 2,339 ( +28 )

Mathews 975 ( +22 )

Mecklenburg 3,739 ( +49 )

Middlesex 1,074 ( +26 )

Montgomery 12,778 ( +182 )

Nelson 1,644 ( +54 )

New Kent 2,803 ( +70 )

Newport News 22,240 ( +392 )

Norfolk 26,417 ( +491 )

Northampton 1,224 ( +11 )

Northumberland 1,309 ( +16 )

Norton 730 ( +16 )

Nottoway 2,745 ( +32 )

Orange 4,406 ( +138 )

Page 4,007 ( +104 )

Patrick 2,480 ( +55 )

Petersburg 5,400 ( +116 )

Pittsylvania 8,950 ( +133 )

Poquoson 1,461 ( +31 )

Portsmouth 13,618 ( +235 )

Powhatan 3,229 ( +82 )

Prince Edward 3,125 ( +34 )

Prince George 5,550 ( +107 )

Prince William 62,030 ( +2,466 )

Pulaski 4,700 ( +71 )

Radford 3,215 ( +38 )

Rappahannock 688 ( +16 )

Richmond City 27,319 ( +1,097 )

Richmond County 1,772 ( +11 )

Roanoke City 13,795 ( +230 )

Roanoke County 13,634 ( +232 )

Rockbridge 2,398 ( +29 )

Rockingham 10,478 ( +149 )

Russell 4,534 ( +86 )

Salem 4,205 ( +80 )

Scott 3,690 ( +56 )

Shenandoah 7,631 ( +193 )

Smyth 5,542 ( +96 )

Southampton 2,510 ( +14 )

Spotsylvania 17,607 ( +509 )

Stafford 18,747 ( +833 )

Staunton 3,806 ( +62 )

Suffolk 11,876 ( +232 )

Surry 669 ( +18 )

Sussex 1,633 ( +25 )

Tazewell 6,647 ( +179 )

Virginia Beach 54,811 ( +1,398 )

Warren 6,052 ( +178 )

Washington 8,943 ( +157 )

Waynesboro 3,976 ( +56 )

Westmoreland 2,132 ( +46 )

Williamsburg 1,297 ( +20 )

Winchester 4,214 ( +108 )

Wise 6,395 ( +133 )

Wythe 5,071 ( +85 )

York 6,099 ( +136 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 23% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for nearly 31% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.5% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 19.5% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 542,994 cases versus the 499,309 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,033 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

