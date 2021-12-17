County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,321 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 270,063 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,013,390.

As of Friday's update, 39,963 (-383 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 15,083 (+188) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: 19,320 new cases reported last week; 66.8% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Dec. 11-17) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 43,361 ( +825 )

Henrico 37,746 ( +734 )

Richmond City 26,106 ( +481 )

Hanover 13,206 ( +304 )

Louisa 3,807 ( +100 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 53,268 ( +751 )

Chesapeake 30,776 ( +398 )

Norfolk 25,848 ( +292 )

Newport News 21,791 ( +236 )

Hampton 15,952 ( +184 )

Suffolk 11,627 ( +166 )

Portsmouth 13,359 ( +153 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 98,953 ( +1,776 )

Loudoun 38,086 ( +951 )

Prince William 59,310 ( +931 )

Arlington 20,801 ( +611 )

Alexandria 15,633 ( +417 )

Stafford 17,846 ( +340 )

Spotsylvania 17,028 ( +324 )

Additional Localities

Frederick 13,439 ( +337 )

Roanoke City 13,535 ( +290 )

Roanoke County 13,373 ( +281 )

Fauquier 8,029 ( +215 )

Augusta 11,231 ( +205 )

Washington 8,753 ( +192 )

ockingham 10,297 ( +191 )

Bedford 10,903 ( +188 )

Shenandoah 7,415 ( +188 )

Culpeper 7,378 ( +185 )

Franklin County 6,959 ( +183 )

Montgomery 12,568 ( +178 )

Warren 5,836 ( +153 )

Danville 6,741 ( +152 )

Botetourt 4,483 ( +151 )

Albemarle 8,881 ( +148 )

Lynchburg 12,437 ( +140 )

Henry 7,369 ( +133 )

Manassas City 5,537 ( +130 )

Page 3,879 ( +127 )

Salem 4,109 ( +125 )

Pittsylvania 8,781 ( +123 )

Russell 4,431 ( +121 )

Campbell 7,974 ( +120 )

Wise 6,247 ( +117 )

Harrisonburg 8,760 ( +110 )

Tazewell 6,446 ( +107 )

Grayson 2,485 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Dec. 11-17)

Accomack 4,333 ( +40 )

Albemarle 8,881 ( +148 )

Alexandria 15,633 ( +417 )

Alleghany 2,397 ( +53 )

Amelia 1,638 ( +30 )

Amherst 4,691 ( +64 )

Appomattox 2,619 ( +19 )

Arlington 20,801 ( +611 )

Augusta 11,231 ( +205 )

Bath 536 ( +5 )

Bedford 10,903 ( +188 )

Bland 1,151 ( +3 )

Botetourt 4,483 ( +151 )

Bristol 2,592 ( +53 )

Brunswick 1,884 ( +12 )

Buchanan 2,969 ( +49 )

Buckingham 2,810 ( +30 )

Buena Vista City 1,468 ( +11 )

Campbell 7,974 ( +120 )

Caroline 4,517 ( +77 )

Carroll 4,557 ( +64 )

Charles City 775 ( +10 )

Charlotte 1,456 ( +31 )

Charlottesville 5,744 ( +84 )

Chesapeake 30,776 ( +398 )

Chesterfield 43,361 ( +825 )

Clarke 1,655 ( +48 )

Colonial Heights 2,785 ( +44 )

Covington 798 ( +8 )

Craig 706 ( +21 )

Culpeper 7,378 ( +185 )

Cumberland 790 ( +15 )

Danville 6,741 ( +152 )

Dickenson 2,109 ( +37 )

Dinwiddie 3,551 ( +33 )

Emporia 849 ( +3 )

Essex 1,378 ( +18 )

Fairfax 98,953 ( +1,776 )

Fairfax City 1,137 ( +17 )

Falls Church 754 ( +16 )

Fauquier 8,029 ( +215 )

Floyd 1,678 ( +43 )

Fluvanna 3,097 ( +45 )

Franklin City 1,712 ( +9 )

Franklin County 6,959 ( +183 )

Frederick 13,439 ( +337 )

Fredericksburg 3,314 ( +47 )

Galax 1,703 ( +34 )

Giles 2,507 ( +50 )

Gloucester 4,170 ( +73 )

Goochland 2,308 ( +40 )

Grayson 2,485 ( +100 )

Greene 2,453 ( +34 )

Greensville 1,993 ( +14 )

Halifax 4,319 ( +72 )

Hampton 15,952 ( +184 )

Hanover 13,206 ( +304 )

Harrisonburg 8,760 ( +110 )

Henrico 37,746 ( +734 )

Henry 7,369 ( +133 )

Highland 219 ( +15 )

Hopewell 3,847 ( +48 )

Isle of Wight 4,764 ( +49 )

James City 7,716 ( +77 )

King and Queen 702 ( +8 )

King George 3,037 ( +61 )

King William 2,270 ( +52 )

Lancaster 1,123 ( +18 )

Lee 4,028 ( +43 )

Lexington 1,661 ( +11 )

Loudoun 38,086 ( +951 )

Louisa 3,807 ( +100 )

Lunenburg 1,244 ( +25 )

Lynchburg 12,437 ( +140 )

Madison 1,205 ( +49 )

Manassas City 5,537 ( +130 )

Manassas Park 1,296

Martinsville 2,307 ( +34 )

Mathews 950 ( +14 )

Mecklenburg 3,686 ( +25 )

Middlesex 1,047 ( +37 )

Montgomery 12,568 ( +178 )

Nelson 1,581 ( +45 )

New Kent 2,726 ( +61 )

Newport News 21,791 ( +236 )

Norfolk 25,848 ( +292 )

Northampton 1,210 ( +7 )

Northumberland 1,292 ( +12 )

Norton 711 ( +24 )

Nottoway 2,707 ( +23 )

Orange 4,246 ( +86 )

Page 3,879 ( +127 )

Patrick 2,419 ( +42 )

Petersburg 5,257 ( +47 )

Pittsylvania 8,781 ( +123 )

Poquoson 1,428 ( +16 )

Portsmouth 13,359 ( +153 )

Powhatan 3,130 ( +68 )

Prince Edward 3,086 ( +37 )

Prince George 5,425 ( +48 )

Prince William 59,310 ( +931 )

Pulaski 4,620 ( +82 )

Radford 3,169 ( +39 )

Rappahannock 672 ( +17 )

Richmond City 26,106 ( +481 )

Richmond County 1,760 ( +10 )

Roanoke City 13,535 ( +290 )

Roanoke County 13,373 ( +281 )

Rockbridge 2,363 ( +30 )

Rockingham 10,297 ( +191 )

Russell 4,431 ( +121 )

Salem 4,109 ( +125 )

Scott 3,629 ( +50 )

Shenandoah 7,415 ( +188 )

Smyth 5,434 ( +81 )

Southampton 2,497 ( +13 )

Spotsylvania 17,028 ( +324 )

Stafford 17,846 ( +340 )

Staunton 3,728 ( +75 )

Suffolk 11,627 ( +166 )

Surry 651 ( +5 )

Sussex 1,606 ( +6 )

Tazewell 6,446 ( +107 )

Virginia Beach 53,268 ( +751 )

Warren 5,836 ( +153 )

Washington 8,753 ( +192 )

Waynesboro 3,912 ( +49 )

Westmoreland 2,077 ( +30 )

Williamsburg 1,271 ( +21 )

Winchester 4,083 ( +92 )

Wise 6,247 ( +117 )

Wythe 4,974 ( +49 )

York 5,941 ( +78 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 30.8% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.5% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 19.4% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 523,633 cases versus the 482,900 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,857 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

