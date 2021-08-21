County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 16,253 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 208,083 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 734,079.

As of Friday's update, 32,670 (+577 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 11,647 (+48) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 16 - Aug. 20) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 31,012 ( +835 )

Henrico 28,138 ( +683 )

Richmond City 18,814 ( +527 )

Hanover 9,220 ( +231 )

Petersburg 4,263 ( +100 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 40,203 ( +1,257 )

Chesapeake 23,343 ( +611 )

Newport News 16,085 ( +581 )

Norfolk 19,745 ( +559 )

Hampton 11,866 ( +328 )

Portsmouth 10,025 ( +284 )

James City 5,225 ( +207 )

Suffolk 8,789 ( +205 )

York 4,218 ( +110 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 81,115 ( +1,103 )

Prince William 48,067 ( +596 )

Loudoun 29,644 ( +328 )

Stafford 12,597 ( +316 )

Spotsylvania 11,186 ( +282 )

Arlington 16,236 ( +230 )

Alexandria 12,558 ( +168 )

Additional Localities:

Augusta 6,583 ( +333 )

Roanoke City 9,398 ( +207 )

Roanoke County 9,220 ( +200 )

Frederick 8,806 ( +192 )

Pittsylvania 6,127 ( +171 )

Washington 5,481 ( +154 )

Lynchburg 8,029 ( +144 )

Wythe 3,148 ( +142 )

Fauquier 5,274 ( +141 )

Bedford 7,261 ( +135 )

Montgomery 9,769 ( +133 )

Danville 4,854 ( +130 )

Wise 3,636 ( +126 )

Rockingham 7,278 ( +121 )

Franklin County 4,488 ( +118 )

Campbell 5,419 ( +109 )

Albemarle 6,243 ( +108 )

Tazewell 4,046 ( +107 )

Shenandoah 4,618 ( +107 )

Henry 4,974 ( +103 )

Accomack 3,150 ( +103 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 6 - Aug. 13)

Accomack 3,150 ( +103 )

Albemarle 6,243 ( +108 )

Alexandria 12,558 ( +168 )

Alleghany 1,455 ( +28 )

Amelia 1,034 ( +17 )

Amherst 3,235 ( +81 )

Appomattox 1,761 ( +57 )

Arlington 16,236 ( +230 )

Augusta 6,583 ( +333 )

Bath 283 ( +5 )

Bedford 7,261 ( +135 )

Bland 742 ( +16 )

Botetourt 2,868 ( +56 )

Bristol 1,755 ( +64 )

Brunswick 1,442 ( +48 )

Buchanan 1,705 ( +50 )

Buckingham 2,221 ( +17 )

Buena Vista City 954 ( +9 )

Campbell 5,419 ( +109 )

Caroline 3,022 ( +68 )

Carroll 2,922 ( +70 )

Charles City 546 ( +6 )

Charlotte 937 ( +28 )

Charlottesville 4,256 ( +70 )

Chesapeake 23,343 ( +611 )

Chesterfield 31,012 ( +835 )

Clarke 1,050 ( +27 )

Colonial Heights 1,956 ( +55 )

Covington 632 ( +4 )

Craig 374 ( +20 )

Culpeper 5,025 ( +82 )

Cumberland 558 ( +12 )

Danville 4,854 ( +130 )

Dickenson 1,067 ( +19 )

Dinwiddie 2,385 ( +71 )

Emporia 718 ( +21 )

Essex 842 ( +15 )

Fairfax 81,115 ( +1,103 )

Fairfax City 585 ( +6 )

Falls Church 446 ( +5 )

Fauquier 5,274 ( +141 )

Floyd 991 ( +33 )

Fluvanna 2,038 ( +34 )

Franklin City 1,219 ( +24 )

Franklin County 4,488 ( +118 )

Frederick 8,806 ( +192 )

Fredericksburg 2,321 ( +50 )

Galax 1,222 ( +15 )

Giles 1,434 ( +41 )

Gloucester 2,664 ( +91 )

Goochland 1,606 ( +40 )

Grayson 1,594 ( +28 )

Greene 1,476 ( +45 )

Greensville 1,635 ( +25 )

Halifax 3,067 ( +93 )

Hampton 11,866 ( +328 )

Hanover 9,220 ( +231 )

Harrisonburg 6,709 ( +59 )

Henrico 28,138 ( +683 )

Henry 4,974 ( +103 )

Highland 123 ( +2 )

Hopewell 2,999 ( +88 )

Isle of Wight 3,486 ( +79 )

James City 5,225 ( +207 )

King and Queen 447 ( +17 )

King George 1,850 ( +39 )

King William 1,402 ( +47 )

Lancaster 822 ( +34 )

Lee 2,575 ( +46 )

Lexington 1,248 ( +18 )

Loudoun 29,644 ( +328 )

Louisa 2,195 ( +44 )

Lunenburg 842 ( +16 )

Lynchburg 8,029 ( +144 )

Madison 661 ( +16 )

Manassas City 4,458 ( +57 )

Manassas Park 1,240 ( +7 )

Martinsville 1,703 (+ 36 )

Mathews 658 ( +16 )

Mecklenburg 2,608 ( +68 )

Middlesex 633 ( +23 )

Montgomery 9,769 ( +133 )

Nelson 958 ( +38 )

New Kent 1,711 ( +40 )

Newport News 16,085 ( +581 )

Norfolk 19,745 ( +559 )

Northampton 852 ( +22 )

Northumberland 847 ( +37 )

Norton 354 ( +18 )

Nottoway 2,082 ( +46 )

Orange 2,456 ( +85 )

Page 2,304 ( +48 )

Patrick 1,522 ( +39 )

Petersburg 4,263 ( +100 )

Pittsylvania 6,127 ( +171 )

Poquoson 971 ( +19 )

Portsmouth 10,025 ( +284 )

Powhatan 2,117 ( +64 )

Prince Edward 2,291 ( +52 )

Prince George 3,979 ( +69 )

Prince William 48,067 ( +596 )

Pulaski 2,998 ( +74 )

Radford 2,379 ( +37 )

Rappahannock 397 ( +13 )

Richmond City 18,814 ( +527 )

Richmond County 1,362 ( +16 )

Roanoke City 9,398 ( +207 )

Roanoke County 9,220 ( +200 )

Rockbridge 1,638 ( +20 )

Rockingham 7,278 ( +121 )

Russell 2,478 ( +74 )

Salem 2,436 ( +56 )

Scott 2,083 ( +69 )

Shenandoah 4,618 ( +107 )

Smyth 3,217 ( +93 )

Southampton 2,051 ( +24 )

Spotsylvania 11,186 ( +282 )

Stafford 12,597 ( +316 )

Staunton 2,660 ( +44 )

Suffolk 8,789 ( +205 )

Surry 466 ( +13 )

Sussex 1,283 ( +26 )

Tazewell 4,046 ( +107 )

Virginia Beach 40,203 ( +1,257 )

Warren 3,425 ( +85 )

Washington 5,481 ( +154 )

Waynesboro 2,568 ( +51 )

Westmoreland 1,378 ( +24 )

Williamsburg 863 ( +28 )

Winchester 3,100 ( +46 )

Wise 3,636 ( +126 )

Wythe 3,148 ( +142 )

York 4,218 ( +110 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 24 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 19.5 percent of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 31.3 percent of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 16.5 percent of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 377,913 cases versus the 350,641 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 5,252 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

