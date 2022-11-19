COVID Community Levels: Majority of Virginia remains low; 29 localities rank medium

RICHMOND, Va. — The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, 29 localities in the Commonwealth rank as medium.

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 7.5%, new cases were down 15% last week and 73.2% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 3.2% as of Nov. 16 and 85.1% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Nov. 17 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 17, 2022.

Just one locality in Virginia ranks as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from three localities that ranked as high last week.

Twenty-nine localities — including Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Lunenburg, Petersburg and Prince George in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Eighteen localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 103 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 112 localities that ranked as low last week.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 17, 2022.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

1 Virginia locality this week; up from 3 localities last week

Russell (ranked medium last week)

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Nov. 17, 2022.

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

29 Virginia localities this week; down from 18 last week

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Carroll (ranked low last week)

Dickenson (ranked high last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked low last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Grayson (ranked low last week)

Halifax (ranked low last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked low last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Lexington (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (ranked low last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked low last week)

Norton (ranked high last week)

Petersburg (ranked low last week)

Prince George (ranked low last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Smyth (ranked high last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Surry (ranked low last week)

Sussex (ranked low last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Nov. 17, 2022.

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

103 Virginia localities this week; down from 112 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Bland (ranked medium last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Caroline (no change from last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Henry (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (no change from last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

WTVR

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.