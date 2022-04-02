Masks are now recommended for just 1 Virginia locality, updated CDC map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is recommended for just one out of 133 localities in the Commonwealth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Healthy people in those other localities can safely take a break from wearing masks, new data reveal.

The update comes as new cases in Virginia dropped 29% last week and 72.7% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. continue to drop, down roughly 3% from the prior week, and nearly 81.8% of the country's total population (people 5+) has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, March 31 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on March 31, 2022

The majority of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as low with the exception of Powhatan and Prince George, which are ranked as medium. People in those areas (low, medium) can stop wearing masks — unless they are at high risk for severe illness.

Just one locality — Covington — now ranks as as high where masking indoors is still recommended by the CDC. That is down from the four localities in southwestern Virginia ranked as high last week.

The CDC's new measures focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

Also, the new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

1 Virginia locality this week; down from 4 localities last week

Covington

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

10 Virginia localities this week; no change from 10 localities last week

Albemarle

Alleghany

Bath

Campbell

Dickenson (ranked as high last week)

Lee (ranked as high last week)

Norton (ranked as high last week)

Powhatan

Prince George

Wise (ranked as high last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

122 Virginia localities this week; up from 119 localities last week

Accomack

Alexandria

Amelia

Amherst

Appomattox

Arlington

Augusta

Bedford (ranked as medium last week)

Bland

Botetourt

Bristol

Brunswick

Buchanan

Buckingham

Buena Vista

Caroline

Carroll

Charles

Charlotte (ranked as medium last week)

Charlottesville

Chesapeake

Chesterfield

Clarke

Colonial Heights

Craig

Culpeper

Cumberland

Danville

Dinwiddie

Emporia

Essex

Fairfax City

Fairfax County

Falls Church

Fauquier

Floyd

Fluvanna

Franklin City

Franklin COunty

Frederick

Fredericksburg

Galax

Giles

Gloucester

Goochland

Grayson

Greene

Greensville

Halifax

Hampton

Hanover

Harrisonburg

Henrico

Henry (ranked as medium last week)

Highland

Hopewell

Isle of Wight

James

King and Queen

King George

King William

Lancaster

Lexington

Loudoun

Louisa

Lunenburg

Lynchburg

Madison (ranked as medium last week)

Manassas

Manassas Park

Martinsville

Mathews

Mecklenburg

Middlesex

Montgomery

Nelson

New Kent

Newport News

Norfolk

Northampton

Northumberland

Nottoway (ranked as medium last week)

Orange

Page

Patrick (ranked as medium last week)

Petersburg

Pittsylvania

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Prince Edward (ranked as medium last week)

Prince William

Pulaski

Radford

Rappahannock

Richmond City

Richmond County

Roanoke City

Roanoke County

Rockbridge

Rockingham

Russell

Salem

Scott

Shenandoah

Smyth

Southampton (ranked as medium last week)

Spotsylvania

Stafford

Staunton

Suffolk

Surry

Sussex

Tazewell

Virginia Beach

Warren

Washington

Waynesboro

Westmoreland

Williamsburg

Winchester

Wythe

York

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.